Art is for everyone at Joliet Central High School’s annual show

Every year, Joliet Central High School hosts its annual Art Show, which features a variety of pieces created by Joliet Central art students. This year’s Art Show was held on May 4 and 5 in the art classrooms on campus and was open to the public, including family, friends, alumni, and fellow students.

Joliet Central High School offers various art classes, including Introduction to Art, Intermediate Art, 2-D Art I & II, and 3-D Art I & II. Each art student showcased at least one piece, demonstrating that anyone can enjoy and participate in the arts.

“The students are showcasing all they have learned from our curriculum, which ranges from portraits to sculptures. This is a great event for family to join us in celebrating art and culture. Other students can also leave comments, which really uplifts and validates our art students,” said art teacher Nyssa Grzyb.

Alyson Collins, a junior taking intermediate art and 3D I, had several pieces on display and was proud to talk with guests about her artwork. She enthusiastically explained, “With each project, we get to experiment with different tools and test what works and what doesn’t, such as with subtractive sculptures in my 3D art class or playing with value and shading in my intermediate art class. For example, this artwork uses Trompe-l’œil, an art technique that uses realistic imagery to create the optical illusion that the object exists in three dimensions.”

Collins added, “Taking art classes is important because you can discover that you may have a talent and passion for it, like I did. Once you study art, it gives you a new perspective to appreciate art wherever you go. I’m really proud of everyone for their hard work and creativity.”

The art show is also a valuable opportunity for students who have not studied art to admire the works of their classmates. Joliet Central senior Rodolfo Perez said, “I’m not an art student, but this is one of my favorite events of the whole year. It allows students to appreciate the art world at an early age.”

Teacher Kris Lundgren added, “It’s great to see my students appreciate the work their peers have made. Many of them were surprised and admired seeing their peers’ skills and talents that they didn’t know they had. Our students leave with a newfound appreciation for art and a deep respect for the art students’ talents and hard work.”

Joliet Central alumna Kirsten Selof, Class of 2015, was excited to return to her alma mater to attend the exhibit and said, “It’s great to come back and check out the students’ latest projects while also reconnecting with everybody. I miss my art teachers. They were really supportive during my four years in high school. To this day I enjoy creating ceramics.”

As always, the art show showcased the progress Joliet Central’s art students have made while also celebrating art as something that anyone and everyone can enjoy.

View Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/jths204/albums/72157681479868591