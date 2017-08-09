Arts Council presents Blues Fest Aug. 13 in Bolingbrook

The Bolingbrook Arts Council is excited to present it’s ever blues festival Sunday, Aug. 13 from Noon to 6 p.m. at the Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center behind Town Hall Center, 375 West Briarcliff Rd.

“The Arts Council is very excited to present such a wonderful afternoon of music and entertainment,” said Commission Chairperson Phyllis Erickson.

“Thanks to the support of Lawrence Cooper of Coop’s Den,” said Erickson, “We’ve got a stellar lineup of musical acts from an up-and-coming band to a Blues Hall of Famer.”

The inaugural Arts Blues Fest includes a kids tent from noon to 2 p.m. with kids activities that include a magician, facepainting, trackless train rides, a climbing wall and other activities.

At 2 p.m. the fun moves to the main stage for Fixed Emotions, Twist and the Groove Machine fea. Al “Hurricane” Spears, The Chicago Kingsnakes Trio and Willie Buck.

Food vendors include Coop’s Den, Andy’s Custard and many more. While handmade wares will be sold in the Arts and Crafts tent.

The scheduled bands are:

Fixed Emotions – a Blues Rock band based out of the South Suburbs of Chicago that mix styles of rock, blues, country, jazz and modern musical styles to create their own sonic wall of sound.

Twist and the Groove Machine Feat Al “Hurricane” Spears- western suburbs of Chicago and includes Bolingbrook resident Al Spears. Twist and the Groove Machine have been delivering a unique mix of Blues and R&B to the region for more than a decade, boasting over 125 combined years in the live entertainment business.

The Chicago Kingsnakes Trio – are a real deal Chicago Blues band that has been performing since 1983 performing at numerous Chicago landmark venues including The Adler Planetarium, The Art Institute, The Cadillac Theater, Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art, The Civic Opera House, Field Museum, The John Hancock Building, House of Blues and McCormick Place, to name just a few.

Willie Buck – has been leading notable bands in Chicago for over 50 years and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2004. His singing style is simple, powerful and channels the spirit of Muddy Waters who is his primary influence. Many of today’s blues stars credit Willie for helping to give them a start in the blues. He has recorded here and abroad, most recently for Delmark with the Rockin’ Johnny band.

Visit the event page for all the details.