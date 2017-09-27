Auditions set for holiday radio show in Westmont

Progressive Village Performance Network (PVPN) in Westmont presents auditions for their live-action Holiday Radio Show directed by Jenny Randag. Auditions are Sunday, October 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday, October 2, from 6 to 9 p.m.

There two scripts this year, as well as fun and zany commercials.

The Bickerson’s Christmas Eve – is a short sketch starring “The Battling Bickerson’s” who are getting ready for Christmas in their small apartment on Christmas Eve. Before the night is out, they’ll learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Cast: John Bickerson, adult male and Blanche Bickerson, adult female

My Favorite Wife – is a 1940’s screwball comedy. Ellen disappears at sea. Her husband Nick Arden waits seven long years before finally marrying the lovely Bianca. As luck would have it, Ellen suddenly reappears in Nick’s life during his honeymoon with Bianca and informs him that she’s been shipwrecked on a deserted island. Nick tries to explain the situation, but no one believes him … until he is arrested on a charge of bigamy. Nick is overjoyed to see Ellen, but becomes insane with jealousy when he learns of her only island companion, the handsome Stephen Burkett.

Cast of Characters:

Ellen Wagstaff Arden

Nick Arden

Stephen Burkett

Bianca Bates

Ma, Nick’s mother

Tim, the Ardens’ young son

Mary Lou, the Ardens’ young daughter

Hotel clerk

Johnson, the insurance adjuster

Judge Bryson

Dr. Kohlmar

3) Radio Commercials & Contest – Multiple roles; all ages 7 and older are welcome.

We will be providing a selection of comedic monologues for actors to read. Actors are welcome to come with their own 60-90 second comedic monologues to read for their audition. It does not need to be memorized.

Please register for a time slot by visiting: http://pvpnwestmont.com/holiday-radio-show.html. Auditions will be given to registrants first, with walk-ins as time allows.

Performances are on Saturday, December 9 and show times are at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at The Commons, located at 117 N Cass Ave in Westmont.

For more information regarding the auditions and PVPN in general, please call 630-963-5252 or go online at: www.pvpnwestmont.com.