Aux Sable band director completes book trilogy

Aux Sable Middle School Band Director Karen Bedore recently published “The Brotherhood,” the final book in her “Bard” trilogy.

The adult historical fiction romance trilogy includes “The Bard” published in 2015 and “The Betrayal” published in 2016. “The Brotherhood” appeared in August 2017.

The trilogy grew from a friendly competition that started in November 2014 between Bedore and her eighth grade band students.

The students challenged Bedore to write 50,000 words in 30 days during National Novel Writing Month or “NaNoWriMo.”

The Aux Sable Creative Writing Club also was born out of that friendly NaNoWriMo competition. The club starts its second year in September and meets two times a week before school through the beginning of April.

“We do everything from writing prompts to collaborative stories, to working on how to successfully write a novel for NaNoWriMo,” Bedore said.

In May, the club will publish its second “Aux Sable Authors” book filled with works created during the club year.

“It’s neat for them to have a collection of all their works at the end of the year,” Bedore said.

Aux Sable students can find “Aux Sable Authors 2016-2017” on their library shelves along with “Another Lifetime” also written by Bedore.

“Lifetime” is a young adult historical fiction book involving time travel, history and romance.

Bedore currently is working on “Lifetime” sequel.

Her writings have inspired friends, peers and her students to dabble in novel writing.

Budding writers must make time to work on their writing, look at all the possible outcomes for a character to avoid writer’s block and share their work to get feedback, Bedore said.

Bedore’s books are all available on Amazon.