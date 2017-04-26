BASEBALL: Marotta tosses no-hitter for Westmont

Westmont defeated Plano 2-0 as Alex Marotta tosses a no hitter for the Sentinels.

Joe Donovan was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and a stolen base. Wesmont improves to 14-10 overall and 3-6 in the Interstate Eight.

Romeoville beat Joliet West today 4-1. Tyler Horvath dominated on the mound today striking out 9 and hit a 2 run home run. Jeff Zack and Zakk Suits had 3 hits apiece.

Plainfield North defeated Minooka 2-1.

The Tigers (15-4, 6-2) were paced by Nick Cerrato (1-0) who earned the win in relief, striking out six batters in two innings.

Anthony Fumagalli was 1-3 with the game-winning RBI, while Gavin Doyle hit his fifth home run of the season. on Tuesday . Paul Bergstrom earned the win throwing only 57 pitches in his 5 innings of work. Jackson Kaplowitz went 3-3 with a run and 3 RBI, while Ty Gavin (3-3), Matt Doherty (2-4) and Tim Kelly (2-4) also had multi hit games. Bolingbrook defeated Stagg 10-2. Jake Anderson picked up the win and Dylan Murillo. Frank Dixon, Kellen Quigley, Jordan Jackson, Jeremiah Lebron, and Dylan Crouse each had multi-hit games and Thomas Yancey added a 2 run homer. The Dons (8-11-1) earned an important home ESCC win over Carmel