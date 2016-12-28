BBB offers tips for gift returns and exchanges

Not everything Santa leaves is going to be the right size or color. But before you go rushing off to merrily exchange a holiday gift be prepared. The BBB recommends that you have as much information (Store information, receipts, and return policies) as possible before hitting the exchange circuit. Often a retailer’s policies on accepting returns and exchanges are determined by them, and there are few state or federal laws to protect consumers.

“If you find yourself with an unwanted gift, many stores will allow refunds or exchanges for the sake of good customer relations,” explains Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. “However, customers need to remember these actions are privileges stores may or may not allow. They are not consumer rights.”

“There are some retailers who have very liberal return and exchange polices, including no questions asked, but that is not true for all”, noted Bernas. “Some allow up to 45 days but others have as few as nine.”

Policies often vary from store to store and from item to item.

Here’s what consumers need to know: