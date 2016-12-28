BBB offers tips for gift returns and exchanges

Not everything Santa leaves is going to be the right size or color. But before you go rushing off to merrily exchange a holiday gift be prepared. The BBB recommends that you have as much information (Store information, receipts, and return policies) as possible before hitting the exchange circuit. Often a retailer’s policies on accepting returns and exchanges are determined by them, and there are few state or federal laws to protect consumers.
“If you find yourself with an unwanted gift, many stores will allow refunds or exchanges for the sake of good customer relations,” explains Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. “However, customers need to remember these actions are privileges stores may or may not allow. They are not consumer rights.”
“There are some retailers who have very liberal return and exchange polices, including no questions asked, but that is not true for all”, noted Bernas. “Some allow up to 45 days but others have as few as nine.”
Policies often vary from store to store and from item to item.
Here’s what consumers need to know:
- Save your receipts – They are usually needed for returns. And bring your I.D.
- Returns are a courtesy – If you are the gift-recipient, do not assume you have the right to return or exchange an unwanted present. Like the shopper, you are bound by the merchant’s return policy.
- Understand unusual policies – Such as health regulations, which can prohibit the return of certain items like hats and intimate apparel.
- The stores return policy – Ask what specific return policy applies to the item you are purchasing or returning. Do not assume the regular return policy applies to sales or clearance items. Some merchants consider sales items to be final.
- Keep the original packaging – Don’t remove electronics or similar products from their boxes before wrapping as the original packaging may be required for a return.
- Know the online return policy – If you have shopped online, read the posted return policy. If returns are permitted, be sure to print a copy of what procedures and time frame need to be followed, along with complete contact information for the business. Find out whether shipping fees are charged for returning items and whether shipping costs or restocking fees are deducted from the price of returned items. For additional online shopping tips visit ask.bbb.org.
- Time your returns to avoid hassles – You don’t have to brave the crowds the day after Christmas, but don’t wait too long to return the item. If you are a regular customer, or have a store credit account, mention that fact as you discuss your return options. Merchants are usually willing to accommodate loyal customers.