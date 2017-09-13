Beggars adding to pizza choices in Bolingbrook

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Beggars Pizza will be making its home in Bolingbrook soon.

The closing of Branmor’s American Grill back in July 2013, saddened the community. The restaurant location has remained vacant since, but not for much longer.

With 23 locations throughout the Chicagoland area, Beggars Pizza will be setting up a sit-down service restaurant at the former Branmor’s location, 300 W. Veteran’s Parkway.

The restaurant serves Chicago-style deep dish, thin crust pizza and Italian specialities.