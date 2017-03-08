Behind Unity Slate

Letter To The Editor,

I strongly encourage Maine Township residents to support the Maine Township Republican Unity Slate. This new slate mixes the fresh ideas and enthusiasm of several newcomers with the experience and continuity of those who are currently serving well.

Trustee Peter Gialamas, a Des Plaines Realtor, is running for Township Clerk. He has extensive civic involvement including as Chairman of National Night Out Against Crime and as a member of the Des Plaines Zoning Commission. Former Maine South graduate and IBM Client Manager Susan Sweeney is running for Trustee and has been a long time local advocate for cutting taxes and streamlining government. Susan currently is working with special needs children in Maine Township. Trustee Kimberly Jones has served as Third Ward Alderman in Park Ridge where she was Chairman of the Public Works Committee and Liaison to the City Youth Commission. Newcomer David Carrabotta, a Niles attorney for 31 years, is running for Trustee. Carrabotta is also a long-time Knight of Columbus and a past Grand Knight who ushers at St. John Brebeuf Parish. Trustee Kelly Schaefer also has a long history of civic involvement from serving as President of the Lincoln Middle School PTO to fundraising chairman for the Maine South Hawkettes plus years of volunteer service to Washington Elementary school.

With this cross section of community involvement and experience, the Maine Township Republican Unity Slate will make fiscally responsible and common sense decisions while delivering the quality services Maine Township residents deserve. I urge you to cast a vote for each one of them.

Dan Patlak

Commissioner, Cook County Board of Review