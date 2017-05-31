Benedictine striving to be more “transfer-friendly”

Benedictine University has long been a leader for transfer programs and a school of choice for transfer students seeking an undergraduate, values-based education.

Now, Benedictine is striving to be even more “transfer-friendly.”

According to Inside Higher Education, the United States is only 16th in the world in the percentage of young adults with college degrees, and the percentage of U.S. jobs needing college degrees is growing faster than the supply. Colleges and universities need to make sure that each college student can complete their degree work as expeditiously as possible.

Through the collaborative efforts of academic and administrative areas, Benedictine is implementing more “transfer student-friendly” processes and procedures. These initiatives focus on making it even easier for students to transfer to Benedictine and earn their degree while maintaining the University’s academic integrity and value.

“At Benedictine University, we strive to meet students where they are and validate the experience and credits they bring,” said Karen Campana, director of advising at Benedictine.

Among the initiatives are guaranteed four-semester, 60-hour completion programs for select majors; pairing students with a faculty advisor earlier in their college experience; the creation of summer transfer bridge programs; competitive pricing and financial aid; expedited transfer credit evaluation turnaround; and utilizing “Transferology” to see how credits transfer.

According to the Community College Transfer Center at Columbia University, more than 80 percent of community college students intend to earn at least a bachelor’s degree. However, only about a quarter end up transferring and about 62 percent of those complete a bachelor’s degree, but it takes many students six years to earn a degree after transferring.

Benedictine makes it easier for transfer students majoring in business, biology and health science who earn an associate degree at a community college to earn a Benedictine degree within four semesters of enrolling through new degree pathways. Four semester, 60-hour completion programs are also under review in all academic colleges beginning with the majors that are most popular with transfer students.

Benedictine transfer advisors will also work directly with academic departments to assist with the transition for all incoming students. This is a new, collaborative process between the advising center and the academic colleges. The goal is to promote a strong, positive transition for each student’s academic, career and personal development.

The implementation of summer transfer bridge programs will begin this summer. The program, which will allow transfer students to complete courses required of all Benedictine students tuition-free, is being offered to a select group of new transfer students who are expected to complete their degree within four semesters at Benedictine.

Benedictine will also continue to offer expedited transfer credit evaluation. This is critical to provide potential students with accurate course articulations. Further collaboration with faculty to streamline the review process and engaging in a collaborative process for reviewing major coursework will make it easier for transfer students to complete their degree in a timely manner.

“We are exploring ways to incorporate various community college engaged learning experiences and match them to our co-curricular requirements,” Campana said.

Transfer students also have experience with education expenses in higher education because they have attended community college or another four-year institution. Benedictine is creating a standardized and easily understood financial award and competitive pricing system to benefit transfer students.

Benedictine also utilizes “Transferology,” a dynamic, integrated technology platform that allows students to see how their college coursework will translate to university degree credit.

“Transferology is a web-based resource through CollegeSource Inc.,” Campana said. “The Illinois Articulation Initiative utilizes this system to assist in a seamless transition from our state community colleges. This system is also becoming more widespread across the country as the primary source for articulation information.”

“Through Transferology, we are laying the groundwork for Benedictine’s transfer program to be prominent and accessible for potential transfer students as well as the community college advisors,” she added.

Improving the transfer process and ensuring that students can transfer credits efficiently has the

potential to substantially improve college attainment and help meet labor market needs for bachelor’s-educated worker, according to the Community College Transfer Center.

For more information about transferring to Benedictine University, contact (630) 829-6300 or admissions@ben.edu.