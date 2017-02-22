Benet is 2 games away from state – again

The two-time defending Class 4A Redwings, moved another step closer to a third consecutive Class 4A state championship, with a 54-39 Class 4A Sectional semifinal win, over Yorkville (26-3). Benet (27-4), was led by junior guard Tsimba Malonga, who tallied 19 points and had four steals. Sophomore Clara Prasse and freshman Brooke Schramek, each added eight points, for the Redwings.

6-1 senior center Kate Jaseckas, scored only seven points but hauled down a dozen rebounds, while senior Emma Lynne also tallied seven points.

The Redwings, will meet Plainfield East (25-7), in the Class 4A East Aurora Sectional championship game at 7 on

Thursday.