Bennett looking for A game after tough loss to Wheaton North

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

Last weekend, Benet Academy dropped its first match of the season, falling to Marist in three sets in the championship match of the Wheaton Classic at Wheaton Warrenville South.

During that march to the finale, the Redwings made short work of the other two teams in its path, including a 25-9, 25-19 win over Wheaton North.

Just five days later, Benet hosted the Falcons and took over right where it left off with a convincing 25-11 win.

But that was where it stopped.

Wheaton North won the next two sets 25-17 to hand Benet its second loss of the season.

“We talk about how do you play someone the second time around and we came out extremely focused in the first game – what we saw over the weekend,” said Benet coach Brad Baker. “Then, you get in the second and we assume it’s going to be easy again. They have some really good players and that second game is more of who they are than the first three we saw and when you wake a team up and give them some confidence.”

After returning from the tournament, Baker said the Redwings were looking to build on the performance, but that was not the case in practice or in a 25-21, 25-19 win over East Suburban Catholic Conference rival Nazareth Academy on Sept. 21.

“Over the weekend and that wasn’t our A game, we still wanted to build off that and then to come back to this, it wasn’t stepping stone forward, but we hope to have some of those soon,” Baker said. “We were out of sync for three days and it wasn’t the team we have seen all year. That doesn’t mean it is going to be easy to get us back in sync. We have to get back in the gym and work hard.”

Baker knows Benet will get teams best efforts no matter if it just beat them five days ago or five months ago.

“The history is we have beat these guys a lot over the years and we have beat most teams and it means a lot to these teams when they beat us,” he said. “We talk about it all the time – we get everyone’s A game and when we don’t bring ours, this is what happens.”

In the loss, Lilly Johnson had 12 kills, while Claire Byrne and Rachel Muisenga had five each and Caitlin McKee added four. Allison Van Eekeren posted 30 assists.