Bolingbrook and Romeoville Blotter, Jan. 2-18

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

January 12

The front door to a residence on the 300 block of Ozark Dr. was kicked in between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 Nothing appeared to have been taken.

Oscar Trigueros-Hernandez, 24, of Chicago, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Boughton and Brighton roads.

Krystal Gonzalez, 32, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Rd.

Shawn Roe, 38, of Mokena, was charged with an in-state warrant, traffic signal violation and too fast for conditions, following a traffic stop at Weber Road and Carlow Drive.

January 14

Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Bolingbrook Drive for the report of a theft. Gasoline was removed from the tank of a semi and parts from a refrigerator unit were removed between Dec. 24 and Jan. 14.

An iPhone was taken from the 200 block of S. Lindsey Lane between 5 and 5:30 p.m. while the victim was playing basketball. Loss valued at $700.

January 15

A rear windshield was broken out to a vehicle parked on the 600 block of Red Barn Trail at 2:14 a.m.

Officers were called to Lot E of Beaconridge Drive for the report of a battery. Unknown subjects approached the victims at 6:36 p.m. in the parking lot and displayed a knife threatening to kill them. (17-269)

Unknown subjects followed a victim while walking along the 100 block of Beaconridge Drive at 9:15 p.m., pushing to the ground, then punching, and kicking the victim several times.

January 16

A 2015 Volvo tractor was taken from the 600 block of E. 107th Street, between Jan. 1 and Jan. 16.

Loose change was taken from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of Musial Circle sometime overnight.

Lovelee Walker, 35, of Bolingbrook, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to police on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Road. at 6 p.m. (17-289)

William Petenes, 50, Bolingbrook, was charged with DUI, following a traffic stop on the 200 block of N. Weber Rd. at 8:28 p.m.

Algirdas Dainys, 38, of Lisle, was charged with criminal trespass to property on the 800 block of Remington Blvd. at 9:30 p.m.

Rickey Moland, 33, Bolingbrook, was charged with domestic battery and two in-state warrants, on the 600 block of Preston Drive.

Jose Garcia, 24, of Bolingbrook, was charged with disorderly conduct, driving on a suspended license and no insurance, following a traffic stop on the 100 block Thornhurst Rd. at 11:29 p.m.

January 18

Officers responded to Meijer, 225 N. Weber Rd., for the report of a retail theft. Two unknown subjects removed two electronic shavers from the shelf and exited the store at 7:12 p.m. without paying. Loss valued at $800.

Officers responded to Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Road, for the report of a retail theft. Two unknown subjects removed 20 cases of Red Bull from the shelf and exited the store at 12:50 p.m. without rendering payment. Loss valued at $420.

A 2008 Jetta was taken from a parking lot on the 200 block of Old Chicago Dr. between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10.

ROMEOVILLE

January 2

Oscar Alanis-Posadas, 31, of Chicago, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. in the area of Weber Road and Highpoint Drive for driving while license suspended and improper display of registration.

January 6

Daniel Pacheco, 30, of Romeoville, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Belmont Road for DUI, obstructing an officer, failure to yield to avoid an accident, no insurance and failure to report accident to police.

January 7

Essie Coleman, 49, of Chicago, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. in the area of Airport and Weber roads for DUI, no valid driver’s license, improper lane use, improper display of registration and illegal transportation of alcohol.

January 8

Abel Rojas, 20, of Berwyn, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for retail theft at 4:01 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road.

Christopher Cervencik, 35, of Justice, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. in the 1000 block of Romeo Road for an in-state warrant.

January 9

Vincent Marfo, 23, of Romeoville, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft and obstructing identification.

January 10

Arturo Lorenzo-Cruz, 28, of Bensenville, was arrested at 11:46 am in the area of Taylor Street and Route 53 for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and improper lane usage.

Nancy Juarez-Chapparo, 26, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Harmony Lane for an in-state warrant.

Jacob Gutierrez, 21, of Romeoville, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. in the area of Weber Road and Grand Blvd. for an in-state warrant, speeding, possession of drug equipment, possession of cannabis and unlawful use of a weapon.

January 11

Roberto Lopez-Aviles, 23, of Summit, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. in the 100 block of Ambassador Avenue for DUI, driving while license suspended, no insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol.

A criminal damage to property was reported in the 600 block of Jordan at 7:01 p.m. Unknown person(s) broke the rear window of a vehicle that was parked in the street. Estimated cost to replace the window is $300.

January 12

Monica Serrano, 19, of Joliet, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. in the 300 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

January 13

A theft under $500.00 was reported at 8:29 a.m. in the 1700 block of Evan Ct. A child’s pedal car, valued at $149.99, was removed from the yard of the residence.

Omar Leon, 19, of Romeoville, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. in the area of Romeo and Weber roads for driving while license suspended, no insurance, failure to signal and no rear registration plate lamp.

Omar Leon, 19, of Romeoville, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. in the area of Romeo and Weber roads for driving while license suspended, no insurance, failure to signal and no rear registration plate lamp.

January 14

A theft over $500.00 was reported in the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive at 7:42 p.m. Unknown person(s) took a cell phone valued at $600 from a spot where the victim had hidden it while playing basketball.

Samantha Schuler, 28, of Joliet, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Roadfor retail theft and in-state warrant.

January 16

A theft under $500 was reported in the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive at 10 p.m. Unknown person(s) took a gym bag and its contents from a locker at the business.

Dillion Michalek, 18, of Joliet, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Renwick Road for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and an in-state warrant.