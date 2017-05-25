Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Blotter: April 12-26

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOLINGBROOK

APRIL 19

Molly Kamuda, 32, of Woodridge, was charged with retail theft from Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Rd., at 9:31 p.m.

Kenneth Odum, 44, of Bolingbrook, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, following a call to the residence at 11:52 p.m. The victim was transported for their injuries

APRIL 20

Jon Vereen, 33, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Veterans Pkwy. and Lily Field Lane at 10:26 p.m.

APRIL 21

Officers were called to Petland, 744 E. Boughton Rd., for the report of a theft. Unknown subject placed two ferrets in a handbag and exited the store at 8:19 p.m. without rendering payment. Loss valued at $400

Anthony Salas, 22, of Bolingbrook, was charged with disorderly conduct, following a call to the residence for a subject displaying a gun at 5:15 p.m.

APRIL 22

Renard Edwards, 51, of Bolingbrook, was charged with speeding, improper lighting, illegal transportation of alcohol and DUI, following a traffic stop at Northridge Ave. and Bolingbrook Dr. at 2:04 a.m.

Michael Krebs, 56, of Plainfield, was charged with battery, following a call to Chili’s, 157 N. Weber Rd., after the victim was punched in the face at 8:30 p.m.

A tire was punctured on a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Whitewater Dr. sometime overnight

APRIL 23

A fence was spray-painted with graffiti on Lot V of Fernwood Dr. between April 22-23

A vehicle parked on the 1000 block of Windham Pkwy was damaged on the passenger quarter panel between 7 and 1 p.m.

A purse was taken from a secured vehicle parked on the 400 block of Trout Farm Rd. between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Anthony Salas, 22, of Bolingbrook, was charged with driving on a suspended license, no insurance, suspended registration and an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Briarcliff Road and Penny Lane. at 10:05 p.m.

Arthur Garcia, 24, of Bolingbrook, was charged with unlawful use of weapon, possession of cannabis and a moving violation, following a traffic stop on the 500 block of Hampshire Ln., at 4:50 p.m.

APRIL 24

Ashley Schuenemeyer, 32, of Imperial, Mo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, suspended registration and possession of drug equipment. William Moore Sr., 43, of St. Louis, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment, an in-state warrant, unlawful use of weapon and aggravated unlawful use of weapon, following a traffic stop at Bolingbrook Dr. and I-55 at 9:36 p.m.

Several vehicles on Cheshire Court, Rafael Circle, Independence Lane, were rummaged through. A pair of work boots, a credit card, purse, a laptop and cable modem were taken. Some items were recovered strewn along the street

Graffiti was spray-painted on the side of a building on the 200 block of S. Orchard Dr. between April 21-24

Charles Garcia, 57, of Lockport, was charged with impersonating a peace officer on the 1600 block of Manhattan St. at 10:22 a.m.

A Mercury Mountaineer was taken from a parking lot on the 100 block of Joy Dr. between April 24-25.

APRIL 25

A 2003 Sante Fe SUV was taken from the 200 block of Old Chicago Dr. between April 24-25.

Two tires were slashed to a vehicle parked on the 500 block of Pontiac Dr. between 11:30 a.m. – 9:40 p.m.

Douglas Michalec, 21, of Bolingbrook, was charged with resisting a peace officer and disorderly conduct, following a call to the 400 block of Skokie Dr. for subjects fighting at 2:10 p.m.

A 53’ trailer was removed from a lot on the 2500 block of E. 107th St. at 11:15 a.m.

APRIL 26

Michael Franklin, 30, of Bolingbrook, was charged with domestic battery on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Rd. at 4:21 p.m.

ROMEOVILLE

APRIL 12

Darrel Bashor, 41, of Crest Hill, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Airport Road for DUI, no insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and illegal transportation of alcohol.

APRIL 13

Pernell Veal, 18, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

APRIL 14

Luigi Gallegos, 20, of Romeoville, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Weber Road for battery.

APRIL 16

A theft under $500 was reported at 12:06 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive. Suspect(s) tore a locker door off its hinges and took a duffle bag that was inside.

APRIL 17

A theft over $500 was reported at 7:33 a.m. on the 700 block of South Weber Road. Suspect(s) took a texture machine from the job site.

A retail theft was reported at 8:43 a.m. on the 400 block of North Weber. A suspect took a 12-pack of beer valued at $13.99 from the business.

Eric Alhourani, 18, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. in the area of Romeo Road and Poplar for improper lane usage, no insurance and speeding.

APRIL 18

Josue Corrujedo-Rodriguez, 31, of Oswego, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. in the area of Renwick and Grand Haven for no valid driver’s license.

APRIL 19

Numerous burglaries to motor vehicles were reported from 5:14 a.m. through 7:33 a.m.

on the 700 block of Farragut, 700 block Geneva, 0-100 block of Austrian, 700 block of Windsor, 0-100 of Ponderosa, 0-100 block of Honeybear and 0-100 block Abbeywood.

A criminal damage to property was reported at 5:11 p.m. in the 200 block of Nippert. Suspect(s) smashed the windshield of a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of the residence. Estimated cost to repair the damage is $300.

Gabino Peralta-Cambray, 26, of Kannapolis, N.C. was arrested at 7:05 p.m. in the area of Taylor and Weber for DUI, no valid driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper turn.

APRIL 20

A burglary from motor vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. io the 700 block of Mystic Lane. Suspect(s) entered a parked vehicle and took $40.

APRIL 24

A burglary to motor vehicle reported at 10:07 a.m. in the 1700 block of Sierra Trail. Suspect(s) took a coin tray containing $10 from an unlocked vehicle.

A burglary to motor vehicle reported at 7:14 p.m. in the 500 block of Anna Lane. Suspect(s) took several rolls of coins from a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of the residence.