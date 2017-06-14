Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Blotter: April 29-May 16

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOLINGBROOK

MAY 11

Officers responded to Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Road, for the report of a retail theft. Suspects took several pharmacy items and exited the store at 10:26 p.m. without rendering payment. Loss valued at $140

MAY 13

A TV, dehumidifier and several boxes were removed from a residence on the 100 block of W. Briarcliff Road between May 7-13.

Donell Larkin, 37, of Bolingbrook, was charged with two counts of resisting a peace officer, following a call to the 500 block of Old Stone Road at 7:46 p.m.

MAY 15

Two tires were damaged and sugar was poured in the gas tank of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of Wethersfield Lane. sometime overnight

Robert Carlson, 27, of Bolingbrook, was charged with speeding, DUI, no insurance and obstructed windows, following a traffic stop on the 100 block of Lily Cache Lane at 11:26 p.m.

Martel Thomas, 24, of Plainfield, was charged with retail theft and resisting a peace officer at 7-11 gas station/convenience store, 398 S. Schmidt Road at 6:25 p.m.

A debit card was removed from a jacket located in an employee-only area of a business on the 900 block of Carlow Road between 1–1:50 p.m.

Four tires were removed from a trailer parked at a loading dock on the 300 block of International Drive between May 14-15. Loss valued at $1300.

A side window and console were damaged to a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Kirkwood Circle sometime overnight

MAY 16

Officers were called to the 200 block of Seneca Court for the report of a burglary to motor vehicle. A landscaping brick was used to break the vehicle window. A purse was taken and a credit card was used at several locations. Loss valued at over $500.

Patrick Davis, 21, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a patrol stop on the 200 block of S. Bolingbrook Dr. at 2:03 p.m.

Amy Lubben, 44, of Bolingbrook, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with damage, failure to report an accident and no insurance, following a traffic stop on the 400 block of W. Boughton Road at 8:46 p.m.

Denzil Bell, 36, of Bolingbrook, was charged with two counts of battery, following a call to the 200 block of Hywood Lane at 5:17 p.m.

Officers responded to the 200 block of S. Bolingbrook Drive for the report of a purse snatching. A suspect grabbed the victim’s purse as they were waiting for the bus at 11:31 a.m.

ROMEOVILLE

APRIL 29

Deivioas Mazeikis, 23, of Crest Hill, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. in the area of Joliet Road and Crossroads Parkway for no valid driver’s license and speeding.

MAY 3

Leticia Patino-Melendez, 21, of Joliet, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for obstructing identification and retail theft.

Eva Aguilera, 25, of Minooka, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. in the 200 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

MAY 6

Courtney Pietrzak, 21, of Lockport, was arrested at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

MAY 8

Jamie Meza, 47, of Romeoville, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. in the area of Helen Drive and Wynbrooke Road for DUI, no insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol and no seat belt.

A theft was reported at 11:26 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lakeview. Suspects took an iPhone valued at $600 that was left on the counter at the business.

MAY 10

A theft was reported at 12:09 p.m. in the 300 block of Richfield Trail. Suspects took a package containing shoes valued at $189.99 that were delivered and left on the porch of the residence.

Johnny Fox, 44, of Chicago, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Normantown Road for identity theft.

Aldon Webb, 45, of Maywood, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Normantown Road for identity theft.

Vincent Washington, 34, of Fitchburg, Wis., was arrested at 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Normantown Road for identity theft and driving with a suspended license.

Teremius Webb, 20, of Chicago, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Normantown Road for identity theft.

MAY 11

Brandon Wilson, 26, of Joliet, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. in the area of Weber and Airport roads for no valid driver’s license, disobey traffic signal and an in-state warrant.

MAY 12

Criminal defacement of property was reported at 9:01 a.m. and at 9:56 a.m. in the 300 block of Aster Court. Suspects spray painted vehicles parked in the street.

A criminal defacement of property was reported at 4:31 p.m. in the 700 block of Murphy Drive. Suspects defaced playground equipment.