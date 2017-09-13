Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Blotter: Aug. 10 to 29

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOLINGBROOK

AUGUST 24

A side window to a vehicle parked on the 500 block of N. Janes Avenue, was broken and a bag was taken between 5:45–6:45 a.m. Loss valued at $600.

Antonio Bavaro, 27, of Bolingbrook, was charged with aggravated battery, following an incident on the 200 block of W. Briarcliff Road at 2:30 a.m.

AUGUST 25

Jose Gonzalez-Salas, 44, of Bolingbrook, was charged with failure to signal, no valid driver’s license and in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Beaconridge and Bolingbrook drives at 7:49 p.m.

AUGUST 26

Steven Bozin, 49, of Lemont, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Boughton Road and Janes Avenue at 4:15 p.m.

Kiayre Wilkins, 25, 133 Larchmont Dr., was charged with an in-state warrant on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Road at 9:36 a.m.

Two unknown subjects placed several bottles of alcohol in a basket and exited the Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Road at 8:53 p.m. without rendering payment.

Jared Speer, 24, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a call to the residence for a domestic dispute at 6 p.m.

AUGUST 27

Brandon Slaughter, 22, 4123 W. 83rd St, Chicago, was charged with an in-state warrant at 4:13 p.m.

AUGUST 28

Officers were called to Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Road, for the report of a retail theft. Unknown subjects entered the store placed numerous packages of allergy medication in a shopping cart and exited the store without rendering payment at 11:35 a.m. Loss valued at $1100.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Cumberland Lane for the report of shots fired. Three bullet holes were found. Unknown subjects approached the victims in a garage, then fired a handgun at 1 p.m.

AUGUST 29

Two unknown subjects entered Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Road, at 9:57 a.m., placed numerous bottles of alcohol in a shopping basket and exited the store without rendering payment. Loss valued at $350.

A window to a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Gibraltar Dr. was broken between 10:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Officers responded to Victoria’s Secret, 641 E. Boughton Road, for the report of a retail theft. Unknown subject entered the store at 8 p.m., selected numerous pairs of pants and tops and ran from the store to a parked vehicle without rendering payment. Loss valued at $1200.

ROMEOVILLE

AUGUST 10

Vernon Brunt, 34, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. in the area of Weber and Weslake for speeding and no valid driver’s license.

AUGUST 13

A retail theft was reported at 3:42 a.m. in the 600 block of North Independence. An unknown person took two bottles of liquor valued at $66.88.

Agustin Trujillo-Salgado, 22, of Baton Rouge, La., was arrested at 4:32 p.m. in the area of Romeo Road and Poplar for no valid driver’s license and texting while driving.

AUGUST 14

Kahlee Jeffries, 22, of Romeoville, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Romeo Road for an in-state warrant.

AUGUST 16

A criminal damage to property was reported at 12:13 p.m. in the 600 block Newman Court. Unknown person(s) damaged the door frame seal of the residence.

Jaime Gibson, 39, of Romeoville, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. in the 1700 block of Ivy Court for an in-state warrant.

AUGUST 17

Jaime Jaimes-Torres, 51, of Joliet, was arrested at 6:01 a.m. in the area of Dalhart and Corona for no valid driver’s license, speeding and no insurance.

Shauenray Cambron, 30, of Romeoville, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. in the area of Budler and Summerfield for reckless driving, disobeying a traffic sign (x3) and improper lane usage.

An attempted burglary was reported at 6:33 p.m. in the 700 block of South Zachary. Unknown person(s) damaged a doorframe trying to gain entrance into the residence.

An attempted burglary was reported at 7:14 p.m. in the 700 block of South Zachary. Unknown person(s) damaged a door frame trying to gain entrance into the residence.

A criminal damage to property was reported at 8:45 p.m.in the 1500 block of Normantown Road. Unknown person(s) keyed the fender of a vehicle that was parked in the lot.

AUGUST 18

Susanna Rodriguez, 32, of Romeoville, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Kristina Passow, 20, of Morris, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. in the 200 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Dylan Militell, 19, of Romeoville, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. in the 1200 block of LeMoyne for an in-state warrant

AUGUST 20

John Nedbal, 25, of Romeoville, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Zinnia for battery.

AUGUST 22

A burglary was reported at 6:34 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Greenwood. Unknown person(s) stole a Gator utility vehicle valued at $6900.00 from a job site.

A theft over $500 was reported at 11:35 a.m.in the 800 block of Bluff Road. Unknown person(s) took two empty shipping containers and two trailers from the business. Total estimated value is $50,000.

A burglary from motor vehicle was reported at 8:17 p.m.in the 800 block of Crossroads. Unknown person(s) took a computer tablet from a parked vehicle.

AUGUST 22

Adrian Smith, 31, of Raleigh, N.C., was arrested at 9:09 a.m. in the area of Normantown and Sedge Meadow for driving with a suspended driver’s license and disobeying a traffic sign.