Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Blotter, Dec. 27-25

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

January 19

A 2007 Honda was taken from the parking lot on the 1400 block of Remington Blvd between 4:10-4:20 p.m.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Pamela Drive for the report of a residential burglary. Unknown subject pried off a rear window screen.

Roosevelt McCoy, 27, of Bellwood, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Bolingbrook Dr. & E. South Frontage Rd. at 7:49 p.m.

A 17 year old was charged with aggravated assault, following a call the 300 block of Charlestown Dr. at 3:50 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Dubois Circle for the report of a residential burglary. Unknown subject entered through a rear window and took an electric keyboard, MacBook and iPad mini between 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Loss valued at $1,650.

Unknown subject placed numerous food, clothing and personal care products in a cart then exited, Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Rd., without rendering payment at 2:29 a.m. Loss valued at $194.

January 20

Aaron Battle, 38, of Bolingbrook was charged with battery, following a call to Denny’s, 126 E. North Frontage Rd., for an intoxicated subject at 4:35 a.m.

A mailbox was damaged on the 700 block of Rockhurst Road between Jan 18 and Jan. 20.

Unknown subject removed three baby monitors from Wal-Mart, 200 S. Bolingbrook Dr., at 3:30 pm.. Loss valued at $300.

Unknown subjects exited Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Rd., with a case of alcohol, without rendering payment at 2:30 p.m.

Vanessa Martinez, 30, of Plainfield, was charged with an in-state warrant on the 200 block of S. Weber Rd. at 6:03 p.m.

Jessica Gardner, 37, of Bolingbrook, was charged with domestic battery, following a call to a residence at 10:28 p.m.

January 21

Anthony Harris, 40, of Bolingbrook, was charged with driving on a suspended license, no insurance, improper display of registration and an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop on the 200 block of N. Bolingbrook Dr. at 8:26 a.m.

Jammie Daniels, 20, of Woodridge, was charged with no insurance, no valid driver’s license and speeding, following a traffic stop at Rt. 53 & 83rd St. at 7:36 a.m.

Jaleesa Deshazer, 20, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Boughton Road and Brookwood Lane at 8:33 p.m.

January 22

Quijan Salinas, 36, of Bolingbrook, was charged with two counts of DUI and moving violations, following a traffic stop at Bolingbrook Drive and Lily Cache Lane. at 12:17 a.m.

Michelle Holland, 42, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Rt. 53 and Briarcliff Road at 6:57 a.m.

Justin Bloodgood, 28, of Bolingbrook, was charged with domestic battery, following a call to a residence at 6:59 p.m.

Francisco Tequiimila, 36, of Bolingbrook, was charged with criminal trespass to property on the 400 block of Greentree Lane at 9:40 p.m.

William Phillips, 36, of Granite City, Ill., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, endangering life of child, in–state warrant and obstructing justice, and Jenna Meyer, 23, also of Granite City was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop on the 500 block of S. Bolingbrook Dr. at 9:32 p.m.

January 23

Salvador Galvez, 45, of Chicago, was charged with improper lighting, driving on a suspended license and two counts of DUI, following a traffic stop at Blackhawk Lane and Schmidt Road at 2:47 a.m.

Imogene Martinez, 19, of Bolingbrook, was charged with battery, following a domestic disturbance at a residence at 1:57 p.m.

Fernando Carapia Ruiz, 28, of Aurora, and Jose Morales—Vazquez were charged with drag racing and speeding, following a traffic stop at Naper/Plainfield and Boughton roads at 2:57 p.m.

Officers were called to a business on Timber Ct. for the report of a theft. Two compressor hoses and a rear door were damaged also several sets of keys were taken between Jan. 21-23.

A laptop and iPad were taken from a vehicle parked on the 600 block of Londonberry Lane sometime overnight. Loss valued at $700.

Officers responded for the report of a robbery. A cellphone was taken from a juvenile who was walking along the 100 block of Creekside Dr. at 2:35 p.m. Loss valued at $500.

Officers responded to Wal-Mart, 200 S. Bolingbrook Dr. for the report of a retail theft. Suspects took numerous bottles of baby formula, laundry detergent and cases of energy drinks at 11:40 a.m.

January 24

Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Bolingbrook Drive for the report of a theft. Unknown subject grabbed an iPhone and ran off at 7:15 p.m.

January 25

Officers responded to Wal-Mart, 200 S. Bolingbrook Dr., for the report of a retail theft. Kathia Colon, 20, of Willowbrook, was charged with retail theft and a juvenile from Chicago, was charged with retail theft and possession of stolen property at 2:19 p.m.

ROMEOVILLE

December 27

Nathia Modla, 33 , of Romeoville, was arrested December 27 at 10:32 a.m. in the area of Taylor Road and Belmont Drive for DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance and improper lane usage.

January 5

Moiz Arshad, 20, of Romeoville, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

January 6

Guiliam Najera, 38, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. in the area of Remington Boulevard and 115th Street for DUI, driving while license suspended, no insurance and improper lane usage.

January 8

John Denos, 20, of Crest Hill, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

At 1:04 p.m. a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

January 11

Benjamin DeCamp, 46 , of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:26 a.m. in the area of Abbeywood and Rockledge drives for driving while license revoked.

January 18

A retail theft was reported in the 200 block of South Weber Road. An unknown person took jewelry, underwear and perfume valued at $100.50 from the business.

January 19

A criminal damage to property was reported in the 0-100 block of Arlington. Unknown person(s) using a BB gun shot out two windows at the residence. Estimated cost to repair the damage is $200.

Velen Corona, 67, of Guanajuanto, Mexico was arrested at 12:32 p.m. in the 600 block of South Weber Road for battery.

January 14

Reinaldo Rivera, 29 , of Romeoville, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. in the area of Romeo Road and Hale Avenue for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and disregarding stop sign.

January 16

Tony Garrett, 53, of Lockport, was arrested at 6:13 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Renwick Road for driving while license revoked and failure to yield.

Jonathon Cousins, 21, of Braidwood, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Jahamelle Walker, 18, of Joliet, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

January 17

Michael Duniver, 29, of Chicago, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Independence for burglary.

January 18

Daniel Lopez-Garcia, 31, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 4:23 am in the area of Weber and Normantown roads for no valid driver’s license and improper display of registration.

Pedro Delgado, 51, of Chicago, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. in the area of Weber and Windham for driving while license revoked, no insurance and expired registration.

January 19

Christopher Walker, 24, of Romeoville, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. in the area of Taylor Road and Wesglen Parkway for DUI, no insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage.

Therese Marino, 43, of Romeoville, was arrested at 1:46 a.m. in the area of Town Hall Drive and Alexander Circle for driving while license suspended, expired registration, failure to signal and no insurance.

Eric Byrd, 39, of Romeoville, was arrested at 10:32 a.m. in the area of Normantown Road and Montrose Drive for an in-state warrant and improper use of a cell phone.

January 20

Oliver McFall, 56, of Romeoville was arrested at 1:47 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and University Parkway for no valid driver’s license and speeding.

Angelina Drejaj, 28, of Plainfield, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber for retail theft.

Robert Scott, 27, of Plainfield, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber for retail theft.

Joshua Izzo, 28, of Romeoville, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. in the area of Weber and Romeo roads for driving while license suspended and expired registration.

Brandon Ward, 25, of Joliet, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for no valid driver’s license, speeding and no insurance.

Alejandro Calixto-Tochimani, 36, of Aurora, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. in the area of Weber and Taylor roads for no valid driver’s license and one headlight.

January 21

Shaniece Ruff, 24, of Dolton, was arrested, at 12:34 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Weber Road for possession of a fictitious driver’s license and possession of an altered driver’s license.

January 22

Marcelino Medina, 40, of Romeoville, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. in the 400 block of North Anna Lane for an in-state warrant.

Kristine Aichinger, 48, of Romeoville, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. in the 200 block of Robbin Drive for an in-state warrant.

January 23

Edmanuel Morales, 27, of Romeoville, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. in the 1900 block of Crestview Circle for criminal trespass to vehicle.

Kelechukwu Akuba, 24, of Romeoville, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. in the 1900 block of Crestview Circle for criminal trespass to vehicle.

David Haro, 25, of Westmont, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Diyana Isa, 38, of Naperville, as arrested at 7:03 p.m. in the area of Weber and Grand for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and failure to signal.

January 24

Pablo Gonzalez-Arellano, 36, of Romeoville, was arrested at 6:55 a.m. in the area of Naperville Road and Dalhart Avenue for driving while license revoked, one headlight and in-state warrant.

Brian Cooper, 44, of Roselle, was arrested at 3:48 p.m. in the 200 block of Trenton Drive for driving while license revoked, leaving scene of accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Richard Reece, 43, of Romeoville, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Airport Road for driving while license suspended.