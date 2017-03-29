Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Blotter: Feb. 27-Mar. 12

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOLINGBROOK

FEBRUARY 27

A backpack and work portfolio ware taken from a vehicle parked on the 1600 block of Fordham Parkway between Feb. 25-27

MARCH 1

An unknown subject removed two electronic razors from a shelf display and exited Meijer, 225 N. Weber Rd., at 9:15 p.m. without rendering payment. Loss valued at $400.

MARCH 2

Two iPhones were taken from an unlocked vehicle parked on the 100 block of Lily Cache Lane between 5:30–5:45 p.m.

MARCH 3

A business window was broken on the 300 block of Veterans Parkway between Feb. 24 and Mar. 3

A package was taken from a doorstep on the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive between 3:40–5 p.m. Loss valued at $450.

MARCH 4

Officers were called to the 300 block of S. Bolingbrook Drive for the report of a theft. A debit card was removed from a coat pocket and used to make several unauthorized purchases.

A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was taken from a parking lot on the 700 block of E. Boughton Road between 4–6:15 p.m. The vehicle was later recovered in Chicago.

Oscar Flores, 24, of Bolingbrook, was charged with hit and run, driving on a suspended license and improper lane usage on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Road at 8:50 p.m.

Jenice Delrose, 36, of Western Springs, was charged with failure to reduce speed, leaving the scene of an accident and DUI, following an accident at Weber Road and 115th Street at 10:44 p.m.

MARCH 6

Sergio Beloufa, 23, of Chicago, was charged with retail theft and an in-state warrant, at Wal-Mart, 200 S. Bolingbrook Drive at 3:17 p.m.

A purse was taken from an unsecured vehicle on the 100 block of N. Bolingbrook Drive at 6:05 p.m.

Cashae Simpson, 20, of Woodridge, was charged with an in-state warrant on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Road at 7:35 p.m.

Neil Tedesco, 33, of Bolingbrook, was charged with a motorcycle violation, no valid registration, no insurance and two counts of DUI, following a motorcycle accident at Cochise Circle & Denver Drive at 11:26 p.m.

MARCH 7

Vipan Sahni, 51, of Naperville, was charged with DUI and following too closely, following a traffic stop on the 1200 block of Boughton Road at 11:05 p.m.

David Gary, 22, of Bolingbrook ,was charged with an in-state warrant on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Road at 5:05 p.m.

MARCH 8

David Rios, 23, of Bolingbrook, was charged with driving on a suspended license, no insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol, following a traffic stop at Bolingbrook Drive and Lee Lane at 12:01 a.m.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Cheyenne Court for the report of a burglary. A garage and vehicle were rummaged through between Mar. 3-8.

Officers responded to Meijer, 755 E Boughton Rd., for the report of a retail theft. Two unknown subjects placed several bottles of alcohol in a shopping basket and exited the store at 1:19 p.m. without rendering payment. Loss valued at $200.

A 17-year-old from Michigan was charged with an out of state warrant on the 200 block of N. Weber Road at 3:20 p.m.

MARCH 9

Rebecca Schaefer, 40, of Plainfield, was charged with an in-state warrant on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Road at 12:07 a.m.

ROMEOVILLE

MARCH 3

Veronica Zamudio, 20, of Romeoville, was arrested at 9:32 am in the area of Romeo Road and Belmont Drive for no valid driver’s license, no front plate and no insurance.

Brian Shaw, 24, of Lockport, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. in the area of Weber Road and I-55 ramp for driving on a revoked license, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information and failure to notify police authority of accident.

MARCH 4

A burglary was reported in the 600 block of West Romeo Road. Suspects entered a residence and took copper pipes, an exhaust fan and other construction materials from the residence. The value of what was taken is unknown at this time.

Saul Sanchez, 20, of Aurora, was arrested 2014 at 9:46 p.m. in the area of Romeo Road and Macon Avenue for DUI, disobey stop sign and no insurance.

MARCH 5

Jovan Guy, 20, of Romeoville, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. on the 1000 block of Romeo Road for an in-state warrant.

Teddie Baer, 20, of Joliet, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. on the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Kenneth Burklow, 31, of Joliet, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. on the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

MARCH 6

Dwayne McGaughy, 30, of Joliet, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. on the 700 block Murphy Drive for an in-state warrant.

MARCH 7

Michael Corbett, 33, of Romeoville, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. in the area of Airport Road and Amaryllis Drive or no valid driver’s license, no rear registration light and failure to notify Secretary of State of address change.

MARCH 8

Korina Guerrero-Fuentes, 42, 23650 Springs Ct., Plainfield, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. in the area of Highpoint and Harmony for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and disobey stop sign.

Hector Sanchez, 40, of Joliet, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. in the area of Weber and Taylor roads for driving on a revoked license and no rear registration light.

A burglary from motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Highpoint Drive. Suspects entered an unlocked vehicle and took a purse, shoes, laptop and jewelry from the vehicle. Total estimated value of the items taken is $1660.

A criminal defacement of property was reported in the 300 block of Fremont. Suspects spray painted the garage door of residence doing an estimated $50 in damage.

MARCH 9

A criminal defacement and criminal damage to property were reported in the 100 block of Azalea Circle. Suspects drew graffiti on walls of the home and damaged an air conditioner and doorframe at the property.

Brian Villegas, 22, of Joliet, was arrested at 11:59 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Montrose Drive for an in-state warrant, driving on a suspended license, no insurance and improper use of cell phone.

MARCH 10

Eugene Adams, 55, of Joliet, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. in the 1000 block of Romeo Road for driving on a suspended license.

Sean Lyons, 36, of Joliet, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. in the area of Weber Road and Highpoint Drive for no valid driver’s license and improper use of cell phone.

Tyler Dillon, 35, of Plainfield, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. on the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

MARCH 11

Timothy Starks, 30, of Lockport, arrested at 7:58 a.m. on the 200 block of Nippert Avenue for an in-state warrant.

Soraya Ramos, 19, of Joliet, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. on the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Veronica Gonzales, 35, of Joliet, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. on the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested at 5:10 p.m., on the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Doris Vargas, 35, of Joliet, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. in the area of Weber Road and South Carillon Drive for driving on a suspended license, no insurance and improper use of cell phone.

Raul Quiroga, 40, of Kewanee, was arrested at 8:49 p.m. in the area of Weber and Normantown roads for driving on a revoked license, no insurance and improper child restraint.

MARCH 12

A criminal defacement of property was reported in the 300 block of Richmond Drive. Suspects spray-painted graffiti on the side of the residence.

Sidney Campbell, 19, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. in the area of Weber and Romeo roads for speeding over 35 mph over the posted limit.

Yige Chen, 26, of Teaneck, N.J., was arrested 12 at 1:41 p.m. on the 700 block of Normantown Road for no valid driver’s license and speeding.