Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Blotter, Jan. 17-Feb. 1

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JANUARY 26

Alberto Lopez, 25, of Aurora, was charged with battery and resisting a peace officer on the 500 block of S. Bolingbrook Dr. at 7:12 p.m.

Four landscaping yard lights were taken from alongside a driveway on the 300 block of Pierce Ct. sometime overnight. Loss valued at $25.

JANUARY 28

Officers were called to 700 block of E. Boughton Rd., for the report of a retail theft. Suspect exited the store at 12:30 p.m. with two fish without rendering payment. Loss valued at $140.

Devon Johnson, 29, of Chicago, was charged with retail theft from the 200 block of N. Weber Road, at 2:20 p.m.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Davis Lane for the report of a burglary to motor vehicle. Numerous extension cords, welding cables and motor controlled cables were taken from the bed of a vehicle parked in the driveway sometime overnight. Loss valued at $3600.

JANUARY 29

Unknown subject took a purse left in shopping cart at a store on the 700 block of E. Boughton Rd., at 2:15 p.m.

Godinez Cervantes, 43, of Bolingbrook , was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol, DUI and parking violation, following a traffic stop at Lily Cache Lane and Quadrangle Drive at 1:26 a.m.

JANUARY 30

A 2015 Mitsubishi was taken from a driveway on the 500 block of Eric Way at 6:50 a.m.

Cash was taken from a victim on the 200 block N. Weber Rd. at 3 .p.m.. Loss valued at $300.

A fence was damaged on the 100 block of Joy Drive between Jan. 28-30.

An iPhone was taken from a counter on the 1200 block of W. Boughton Road at 8:58 a.m. Loss valued at $700.

Officers were called to a business on the 1200 block of 115th St. for the report of a theft. Several cellphones, cash and a credit card were taken from unsecured lockers at 10 p.m. Loss valued at $900.

Carlos Redmond, 20, of Bolingbrook, was charged with in-state warrant, driving on a suspended license and failure to yield, following a traffic stop at Briarcliff Road and Bolingbrook Drive at 8:14 p.m.

JANUARY 31

An ATM on the 600 block of E. Boughton Road was tampered with at 2 a.m.

A phone was taken from a desk on the 500 block of King Arthur Way between 3:10–3:30 p.m. Loss valued at $750.

Cheyenne Sauseda, 19, of Bolingbrook, was charged with criminal damage to property after breaking a vehicle window on the 1700 block of Apple Valley Dr. at 3:45 p.m.

Adrian Moreno, 26, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a call to a residence for a domestic disturbance at 3:24 p.m.

Henry Godfrey, 48, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Rd. at 10 a.m.

FEBRUARY 1

Luis Rosado, 24, of Bolingbrook, was charged with criminal damage to property after breaking a vehicle window with a bat on lot D of Fernwood Dr. at 3:22 a.m.

Deadrick Smith, 30, and Kashmre Clemons, 22, both of Bolingbrook, were charged with in-state warrants on the 300 block of Whitewater Drive at 12:01 a.m.

A set of keys were taken from an unsecured locker on the 100 block of S. Bolingbrook Dr. between 4:45 and 5:55 p.m. The victim’s vehicle in the parking lot was also rummaged through and a GPS was taken.

Officers responded to the 200 block of N. Bolingbrook Drive for the report of a burglary to motor vehicle. A scanner, GPS and backpack were taken from an unsecured vehicle between 4:50–5:50 p.m.

Diego Serna-Tejeda, 18, was charged with residential burglary and aggravated assault, following a call to the 200 block of Prairie Drive, for an unwanted subject inside with a knife at 6 p.m.

Demetrius Jenkins, 26, of Bolingbrook, was charged with no insurance, driving on a suspended license, improper turn, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition, no firearm owner’s identification card and possession of controlled substance and Michael Grimm, 27, also of Bolingbrook, was charged with resisting peace officer, driver safety belt violation, unlawful use of weapon by felon, unlawful possession of ammunition and no firearm owner’s identification card, following a traffic stop at Cumberland Lane and Springhill Drive at 12:02 a.m.

ROMEOVILLE

JANUARY 17

Christopher Pierce, 18, of Romeoville, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. in the 600 block of North Center Boulevard for disorderly conduct.

JANUARY 22

Logan Withers, 18, of Romeoville, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. in the area of Taylor Road and Belmont Drive for street racing and loud muffler.

Arturo Guzman, 31, of Lockport, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. in the area of Taylor Road and Belmont Drive or street racing.

JANUARY 24

Joshua Grooms, 23, of Romeoville, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. in the area of Highpoint Drive and Harmony Lane for driving while license suspected and one headlight.

Abigail Muniz, 25, of Romeoville, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. in the 600 block of Lynn Avenue for DUI.

JANUARY 25

Luis Montelongo, 50, of Romeoville, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. in the 300 block of Hayes Avenue for an in-state warrant.

A criminal damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Highpoint Dr. Unknown person(s) damaged the taillight of a parked vehicle.

JANUARY 26

A burglary to motor vehicle was reported in the area of Dahlia and Sunflower drives. Unknown person(s) took a wallet valued at $31.00 from a parked, unlocked vehicle.

Byron Smith, 37, of Romeoville, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Romeo Road for no valid driver’s license and one head light.

Rosendo Hernandez, 32, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. in the area of Normantown Road and Townhall Drive for no valid driver’s license and speeding.

Van Cain, 24, of Romeoville, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. in the area of Budler Road and Weslake Parkway for driving while license suspended, no insurance and no front license plate.

Michael Dames, 32, of Darien, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. in the area of Romeo Road and Macon for driving while license revoked, no insurance and improper lane use.

JANUARY 27

Corey Williams, 22, 509 Belmont Ave., Romeoville, was arrested at 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Romeo Road for an in-state warrant.

Gregory Tribble, 57, 14217 S. Stewart, Riverdale, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. in the area of Lakeview and Weber for driving while license revoked and disobeying traffic sign.

JANUARY 28

Steven Lesko, 19, of Hickory Hills, was arrested at 1:58 am in the area of Weber and Airport roads for DUI, no insurance, possession of cannabis, speeding, improper lane usage and no driver’s license on person.

Marco Martinez, 47, of Blue Island, was arrested January 28 at 8:05 am in the area of Route 53 and Normantown Road for criminal damage to property.

JANUARY 29

Jazzmyn Porter, 20, of Country Club Hills, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. in the 500 block of South Independence Drive for delivery of cannabis on school grounds, possession of cannabis over 30 grams and possession of drug equipment.

Albert Louie, 58, of Romeoville, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. in the area of Weber Road and Creekside Drive for an in-state warrant and speeding.

JANUARY 30

Maria Carreno, 51, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. in the area of Normantown Road and Geneva Avenue for no valid driver’s license, speeding and no insurance.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old juveniles were arrested for retail theft in the 400 block of South Weber Road.

JANUARY 31

Steven Knoth, 35, of Romeoville, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. in the 700 block of Honeytree Drive for an in-state warrant.

Desmond Orr, 32, homeless, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. in the 1300 block of Marquette Drive for forgery and two in-state warrants.

FEBRUARY 1

Jesus Vergara, 44, of Mount Prospect, was arrested at 5:31 a.m. in the area of Weber and Normantown roads for hit and run, no valid driver’s license, no insurance and failure to yield.