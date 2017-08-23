Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Blotter: July 20-August 9

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOLINGBROOK

JULY 20

Jessica Gardner, 38, of Bolingbrook, was charged with domestic battery, following a call to the 100 block of Delaware at 9:10 p.m.

JULY 21

Adam Gerrity, 28, of Algonquin, and Skyelene Karaszewski, 28, of Spring Grove, were charged with possession of controlled substance, following a traffic stop on the 300 block of Brookview Lane at 8:52 p.m.

Anel Garay, 22, of Chicago, was charged with an in-state warrant on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Road at 7 p.m.

JULY 22

Myra Tena, 24, of Bolingbrook, was charged with theft, possession of stolen property and an in-state warrant, following an incident that occurred on the 100 block of Enclave Circle on July 9.

Joshua Seibert, 41, of Bolingbrook, was charged with domestic battery, following a call to the 100 block of Delaware at 10:16 p.m.

Jennifer, Webb, 40, of Bolingbrook, was charged with retail theft from Meijer, 225 N. Weber Road, at 6:09 p.m.

JULY 23

Officers were called to Meijer, 225 N. Weber Road, for the report of a retail theft. Suspects concealed several electronic items and exited the store without rendering payment. Loss valued at $516.

Karone Land, 40, of Bolingbrook, was charged with two counts of DUI, following a traffic stop at Lily Cache Lane and Weber Road at 8:20 p.m.

JULY 24

Jada Young, 20, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, speeding, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, speeding, improper lighting and aggravated fleeing to elude peace officer, following a traffic stop at 10:37 p.m.

JULY 25

Officers were called to the 300 block of Brookview Lane for the report of a battery at 10:35 a.m. A suspect punched the victim in the face after a verbal altercation. The victim was treated for their injuries.

A Dell laptop was taken from a business breakroom on the 600 block of Remington Blvd. sometime overnight. Loss valued at $1500.

Corey Evans, 25, of Homewood, was charged with two in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Bolingbrook Drive and Frontage Road at 11:12 p.m.

Natasha Gamble, 37, of Bolingbrook, was charged with assault, following a call to Lot I Beaconridge Drive at 8:09 p.m.

JULY 26

Officers were called to Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Road, for the report of a retail theft. A suspect concealed numerous cans of baby formula and exited the store at 7:50 pm without rendering payment. Loss valued at $987.

Mary Gallagher, 58, of Joliet, was charged with an in-state warrant, on the 1100 block of W. Boughton Road at 7:34 am.

Arturo Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Schmidt Road and Raider Way at 9:40 p.m.

A debit card was taken from a vehicle parked on Lot N of Fernwood Drive sometime overnight. A subject attempted to use the card for a purchase at a nearby store.

ROMEOVILLE

JULY 24

A theft was reported at 2:46 p.m. in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Suspects took a trailer with an estimated value of $10,000 from the parking lot of the business.

JULY 25

Nicole Mesta, 21, of Joliet, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. in the 200 block of South Weber Road for criminal damage to property and an in-state warrant.

Bryanda Luciano, 21, of 117 Hunter, Joliet, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. in the 200 block of South Weber Road for criminal damage to property.

JULY 26

Gustavo Sosa, 25, of 3836 W. 65th St., Chicago, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Weber Road for aggravated DUI, driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

JULY 30

Joshua Fase, 18, no known address, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. in the 300 block of North Independence for retail theft.

AUGUST 1

An attempted burglary was reported at 9:52 p.m.in the 500 block of Arlington Drive. Suspects broke a window at the residence. Nothing was reported missing from the residence.

AUGUST 2

Dawn Petretic, 39, of 219 N. Chicago St., Joliet, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. in the 0-100 block of University Parkway for an in-state warrant.

Juan Monarrez, 40, of 4609 S Harding Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. in the area of Wespark Blvd. and Wespark Circle for DUI, possession of controlled substance and disobeying a traffic sign.

AUGUST 3

Tyler Moreno, 21, of Greenup, Ill., was arrested at 1:06 a.m. in the 700 block of North Independence for battery.

Jaime Moreno, 31, of Lockport, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. in the 700 block of North Independence for battery.

Juan Fabela-Rodriguez, 47, of Chicago, was arrested at 9:41 A.M. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft and possession of controlled substance.

Joshua Fase, 18, no known address was arrested at 6:33 p.m. in the 300 block of Homer for violation of order of protection.

AUGUST 4

A burglary of motor vehicle parts was reported at 8:10 a.m. in the 100 block of McKool Avenue. Suspects took a car battery and air filter from a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of the residence.

AUGUST 5

Suzanne Shaver, 44, of Plainfield, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. in the area of Macon and Romeo roads for no valid driver’s license and no front license plate.

AUGUST 7

On at 10:03 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for criminal trespass to residence in the 1800 block of Lake Shore Drive.

A motor vehicle theft was reported at 10:53 p.m. in the 400 block of Elle. Suspects took a gray Nissan Altima that was parked in the street.

AUGUST 8

A criminal damage to property was reported at 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grand. Suspects damaged a garage door panel.

AUGUST 9

Linda Pruitte, 58, of Romeoville, was arrested at 6:25 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Belmont for driving with a suspended license, no insurance and disobeying a traffic signal.

Ernesto Diaz, 27, of Romeoville, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. in the 200 block of McKool for violation of civil no contact order.

James Barnhill, 49, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. in the area of Weber and Romeo roads for driving with a suspended license, no insurance, illegal use of cell phone and an in-state warrant.

A theft under $500 was reported at 6:53 p.m. in the 400 block of Claire. Suspects took two bicycles from the front yard of the residence. The bikes have a total value of $170.

Bryan Seibel, 37, of Aurora, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. in the area of Weber Road and Grand Haven for driving with a revoked license and no insurance.