Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Blotter: July 28-Aug. 23

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOLINGBROOK

AUGUST 16

Officers were called to Lot D of Fernwood Drive for the report of a battery. Unknown subjects exited a vehicle and punched the victim in the face several times at 2:54 p.m.

Paul Townsend, 51, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop on the 300 block of S. Bolingbrook Drive at 7:08 p.m.

AUGUST 17

Luciano Zepeda, 38, of Bolingbrook, was charged with improper turn at intersection, no valid driver’s license, no insurance and an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop on the 400 block of N. Bolingbrook Drive at 6:23 p.m.

AUGUST 18

Jaime Ruiz, 54, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass to property, following a call to a business on the 100 block of N. Bolingbrook Drive at 2:40 p.m.

Esmeralda Garcia, 29, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, improper lighting and no valid driver’s license, following a traffic stop at Schmidt Road and Blackhawk Lane at 12:47 a.m.

Ervin Murry, 29, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Joliet, Road at 9:53 p.m.

AUGUST 19

Tony Gonzales, 57, of Bolingbrook, was charged with failure to reduce speed and DUI, following a traffic stop at Boughton and Weber roads at 12:51 p.m.

Andre Johnson, 20, of Bolingbrook, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to a vehicle, following an incident that occurred on the 1700 block of W. Boughton Road at 8:20 a.m.

Carlos Redmond, 21, of Bolingbrook, was charged with two in-state warrants, on the 200 block of Thornhurst Road at 3:25 p.m.

AUGUST 20

Ricardo Garcia, 37, of Bolingbrook, was charged with DUI, improper lane usage and improper turn, following a traffic stop at Rt. 53 and Lily Cache Lane at 12:48 a.m.

Christopher Covelli, 24, of Bolingbrook, was charged with domestic battery, following an incident at the 800 block of Beech Drive at 10:24 p.m.

A glass door to a business on the 400 block of N. Bolingbrook Drive was damaged with a large rock at 2:34 a.m.

A vehicle lift gate and window were smashed out while parked on the 300 block of Pinto Drive between Aug. 19-20.

AUGUST 21

Doris Hunter, 53, of Woodridge, was charged with DUI, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident following a traffic stop on the 600 block of Preston Drive at 7:54 p.m.

Unknown subject spray-painted the doors of a vehicle parked on the 500 block of S. Bolingbrook Drive sometime overnight.

AUGUST 22

Jasmine Brown, 29, of Bolingbrook, was charged with residential burglary, theft and fraud, following an incident on the 500 block of W. Briarcliff Road at 3:19 p.m.

AUGUST 23

Sharita Williams, 31, of Bolingbrook, was charged with illegal texting while driving and driving on a suspended license, following a traffic stop on the 300 block of S. Bolingbrook Drive at 12:18 a.m.

ROMEOVILLE

JULY 28

Timothy Coffman, 27, of Romeoville, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Linden for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug equipment.

JULY 29

Jacob Legear, 23, of Romeoville, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. in the area of Hamrick and Linden for an in-state warrant.

Marina Lopez, 19, of Joliet, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. in the area of Hamrick and Linden for possession of a controlled substance, possession drug equipment, failing to signal and disobeying traffic sign.

AUGUST 5

Tramain Brown, 22, of Chicago, was arrested at 1:58 a.m. in the 1300 block of Marquette Drive for DUI and no insurance.

AUGUST 6

Mirian Tobias, 27, of 154 Coreopsis Ct., Romeoville, was arrested at 4:19 a.m. in the area of Weber and Taylor roads for DUI, improper lighting and no insurance.

Branden Leach, 21, of Romeoville, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. in the 900 block of Romeo Road for an in-state warrant.

AUGUST 8

Giorgi Eliashvili, 20, of Joliet, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. in the area of Taylor and Paragon for reckless driving, speeding, no insurance, disobeying a traffic signal and having only one headlight.

AUGUST 9

Darius Benard, 36, of Oswego, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Enterprise Drive for burglary, theft over $500 and criminal trespass to property.

Gregory Rounds, 41, of Spring Valley, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Enterprise Drive for burglary, theft over $500, criminal trespass to property and possession of burglary tools.

AUGUST 11

Kyaire Mohammed, 19, of Calumet City, was arrested at 4:52 a.m. in the 0-100 block of South Weber for an in-state warrant and illegal consumption of alcohol.

John Wilson, 20, of Plainfield, was arrested at 4:52 a.m. in the 0-100 block of South Weber for illegal consumption of alcohol.

At 2:55 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested in the 1000 block of Schmidt Road for battery.

Alex Lozano, 18, of of Plainfield, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. in the area of Stonebrook and Dollinger for possession of cannabis and drug equipment.

At 11:48 p.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested in the area of Stonebrook and Dollinger for possession of cannabis, obstructing an officer and curfew.

AUGUST 12

Kevin Luna, 23, of Romeoville, was arrested at 2:57 a.m. in the 600 block of Fenton for an in-state warrant.

Steven Baker, 31, of Phoenix, was arrested at 7:31 a.m. in the 1300 block of Normantown for motor vehicle theft, theft over $500, driving with a suspended license and in-state warrant.

Alejandro Grajeda, 32, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. in the area of Airport Road and Richfield Trail for DUI, obstructing identification, no insurance and failure to yield for pedestrian.

Kevin Harris, 20, of Romeoville, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. in the area of Wespark Parkway and Wespark Circle for in-state warrant, no rear registration plate light and no insurance.

AUGUST 13

Alexus Zepeda, 21, of Joliet, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. in the 1200 block of Windham Parkway for criminal damage to property.

AUGUST 14

Pablo Cruz, 45, of Romeoville, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. in the 1000 block of Romeo Road for an in-state warrant.

AUGUST 15

A criminal defacement of property was reported in the area of McKool and Grodon. Unknown person(s) damaged two stop signs and a handicapped child sign. Estimated cost to remove the graffiti is $70.

Tricia Cramer, 41, of Plainfield, was arrested at 7:25 a.m. in the area of Weber and Taylor roads for no valid driver’s license and failure to signal.

Enrique Lugo, 43, of Cicero, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. in the area of Weber Road and I-55 ramp for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and driving too fast for conditions.

Adam Thomas, 22, of Oswego, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. in the area of Troxel and Murphy for delivery and manufacture of cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession of drug equipment, unlawful use of a weapon and disobeying a stop sign.

Eric Carter, 35, of Chicago, was arrested near at 11:14 p.m. in the area of Normantown and Weber roads for no valid driver’s license and no rear registration light.

AUGUST 16

Johnetta Taylor, 30, of Plainfield, was arrested near at 10:23 p.m. in the area of Taylor and Budler roads for no valid driver’s license and disobeying a traffic sign.