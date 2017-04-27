Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Blotter: Mar. 26-Apr. 12

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOLINGBROOK

MARCH 26

Officers were called to Home Depot, 105 N Weber Rd., for the report of a retail theft. Suspect exited the store with two shower door tracks without rendering payment. Loss valued at $535.

APRIL 4

A bag was taken from a vehicle on the 200 block of Pacific Drive, misc. paperwork was taken between 11:45–11:55 p.m.

APRIL 6

Officers responded to the 501 building of Preston Drive for a fire set in a laundry room at 10:35 p.m.

A wallet was taken from a secured locker on the 500 block of N. Janes Avenue between 8 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Loss valued at $180.

Alexes Perez, 20, of Bolingbrook, was charged with failure to reduce speed, disobey traffic control device, no valid driver’s license, no insurance and two counts of DUI, following a traffic stop at Boughton Road and I-355. at 1:26 p.m.

APRIL 7

Brian Trejo, 19, of Bolingbrook, was charged with three in-state warrants, following a traffic stop at Boughton Road and Bolingbrook Drive at 11:55 p.m.

APRIL 8

Taurus Young, 36, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, driving too fast for conditions and driving on a suspended license, following a traffic stop at Bolingbrook Drive and Lily Cache Lane at 4:14 a.m.

APRIL 9

Bernetta Patton, 47, of Bolingbrook, was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, resisting a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a call to the residence for a domestic dispute at 1 a.m.

APRIL 10

Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Bolingbrook Dr. for the report of criminal damage to property. Unknown subject scratched the driver’s side quarter panel of a vehicle parked in the lot between 8:20 p.m. – 9 p.m.

A cellphone and cash were taken from an unsecured locker on the 200 block of S. Lindsey Lane between 7–8:30 p.m. Loss valued at $300.

Carlos Falu-Colon, 37, of Bolingbrook, was charged with DUI and two counts of, endangering life of child, following a traffic stop on the 100 block of N. Bolingbrook Drive at 3:10 a.m.

APRIL 11

Tools, a pair of work gloves and a flow meter were taken from a vehicle parked on the 700 block of Hartford Lane sometime overnight. Loss valued at $5600.

Officers were called to Wal-Mart, 200 S. Bolingbrook Dr. for the report of a retail theft. Two unknown subjects concealed three watches and exited the store without rendering payment at 2:50 p.m. Loss valued at $42.

ROMEOVILLE

MARCH 25

Edgar Jasso, 33, of Aurora, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. in the 300 block of North Independence for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of crash, failure to give information, failure to notify police, improper use of registration, expired registration, no insurance and illegal squealing of tires.

MARCH 27

Maria Salgado, 37, of Lockport, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Mikan for driving with a suspended license, no insurance and failure to yield.

A theft over $500 and a criminal damage to property was reported at 10:21 a.m. on the 100 block of Anton Drive. Suspects damaged a fence and took numerous tires valued at a total of $25,591.68 from the business.

MARCH 31

A theft under $500 was reported in the 700 block of Delta at 1:58 p.m. Suspects took a delivered package from outside the residence. The package contained a party tent valued at $129.99.

Anson Babb, 40, of Romeoville, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. in the 600 block of Nelson for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

APRIL 2

Mario Romero, 28, of Melrose Park, was arrested at 1:58 a.m.in the area of Budler and Summerfield for DUI, no insurance and disobeying a stop sign.

Ingrid Lucas-Davis, 36, of Joliet, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Jovante Robinson, 32, of Joliet, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber for retail theft.

APRIL 3

Armando Romero, 28, of Crest Hill, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. in the 2200 block of Park Rose, for duty to register address as sex offender and residing in a prohibited area.

APRIL 4

Nancy Gonzalez-Cruz, 32, of Romeoville, was arrested at 7:38 a.m.in the area of Weber and Grand for no valid driver’s license.

Jacek Kuczynski, 20, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tilson Lane for an in-state warrant.

APRIL 5

A criminal damage to property was reported in the 400 block of Walden Court at 1:21 p.m. Suspects punctured a garage door panel at the residence causing an estimated $100 in damage.

Xavier Marquez, 22, of Romeoville, was arrested at 12:21 a.m.in the area of Independence and McKool for possession of cannabis and delivery of cannabis.

Devin White, 22, of Plainfield, was arrested at 12:21 a.m.in the area of Independence and McKool for driving with a suspended license and no rear registration light.

A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 200 block of Highpoint Drive at 10:29 p.m. Suspects took a vehicle valued at $39,000 from the common parking area.

Thomas Watson, 67, of Romeoville, was arrested at 9:21 a.m.in the area of Dalhart and Beacon for driving with a suspended license, speeding, no insurance and failure to notify address change.

Destiny Helms, 19, of Plainfield, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Raneisha Pickens, 18, of Joliet, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

APRIL 6

A retail theft was reported in the 400 block of South Weber Road at 5:41 p.m. An unknown person took three pairs of headphones and a pair of Bluetooth speakers with a total value of $259.01 from the business.

Azahel Acosta, 30, of Chicago, was arrested at 7:26 a.m.in the area of Marquette Drive and Naperville Road for no valid driver’s license and disobey traffic sign.

A theft under $500 was reported in the 700 block of Geneva at 6:25 p.m. Suspects took a delivered package from outside the residence. The package contained a wallet valued at $44.20.

APRIL 7

Yasmin Aguilar, 26, 651 Meeker Ave., Joliet, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. in the area of Romeo Road and New Avenue for driving with a suspended license, no insurance, too fast for conditions and an in-state warrant.

Jeffrey Aikin, 39, of Romeoville was arrested at 8:23 p.m. in the 200 block of West Normantown Road for two in-state warrants.

APRIL 8

Chastity Pounds, 21, of Wheaton, was arrested at 8:29 a.m.in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and speeding.

Geovani Noa, 45, of Cicero, was arrested on at 11:22 a.m.in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Jessie Gray, 32, of Joliet, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. in the area of Weber and Creekside for driving with a suspended license.

Jose Hernandez, 21, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. in the 700 block of Echo for obstructing an officer.

Eddie Soto, 26, of Romeoville, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. in the 700 block of Echo for possession of cannabis and delivery/manufacture of cannabis.

APRIL 9

Christopher Ford, 39, of Romeoville, was arrested at 9:01 a.m.in the area of Weber and Romeo roads for driving with a suspended license, no insurance and speeding.

APRIL 10

A criminal defacement of property was reported in the 300 block of Richmond Drive at 7:40 a.m. Suspects spray painted the sidewalk and side of the residence doing an estimated $100 in damage.

APRIL 11

Kanard Waters, 29, 1600 Valley View Pl., Joliet, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. in the area of Joliet and Bluff roads for driving with a suspended license, expired registration and in-state warrant.

APRIL 12

Darnell Hardy, 22, of Chicago, was arrested at 10:59 a.m.in the area of Taylor and Southcreek for no valid driver’s license and failure to yield.