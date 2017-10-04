Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Blotter: Sept. 3-21

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOLINGBROOK

SEPTEMBER 14

A rear business door had the lock damaged on the 1100 block of W. Boughton Road sometime overnight.

Kayla Mckenzie, 18, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop on the 300 block of Brookview Ln. at 3:31 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 15

Unknown subject placed several bottles of alcohol in a shopping cart at Meijer, 225 N. Weber Rd., and exited the store at 6:05 p.m. without rendering payment. Loss valued at $557.

A Nissan Versa was taken from a business parking lot on the 100 block of Remington Blvd. at 7:30 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 16

Playground equipment was spray-painted with graffiti on the 400 block of E. Briarcliff Rd. sometime overnight.

Several credit cards were removed from unlocked vehicles parked on the 400 block of Delaware Cir. sometime overnight.

SEPTEMBER 17

A Jeep Cherokee was taken from a driveway on the 400 block of Rockhurst Rd. sometime overnight.

SEPTEMBER 18

An unknown offender cut the lock off the back of a trailer parked on the 100 block of S. Joliet Rd. and removed 44 high-end unassembled bikes from the container.

Three unknown subjects selected numerous men’s shirts and ran out the door of Macy’s, 645 E. Boughton Rd., at 3:45 p.m. Loss valued at $1500.

SEPTEMBER 19

Donte Jones, 30, of Bolingbrook, was charged with in-state warrant, following a call to lot D of Fernwood Dr. at 5:55 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 20

A handgun was taken from an unlocked vehicle on the 700 block of Lindsey Ln. sometime overnight.

A wallet was taken from an unlocked vehicle on the 200 block of Hadleigh Rd. sometime overnight.

Rachel Tuszynski, 29, of Bolingbrook, was charged with criminal damage to property, criminal defacement to state property and theft, following an incident of graffiti at several locations.

Darnell Oatis, 48, of Kankakee and Hannah Stage, 29, of Bolingbrook, were charged with in-state warrants on the 200 block of S. Bolingbrook Dr. at 4:48 p.m.

ROMEOVILLE

SEPTEMBER 3

Bryan Brusaw, 57, of Springfield, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Normantown Road for aggravated DUI, driving with a revoked driver’s license and illegal transportation of alcohol.

SEPTEMBER 4

A burglary to motor vehicle was reported at 1:03 p.m. in the 200 block of Highpoint. Suspect(s) took several pairs of shoes and items of clothing from the parked vehicle.

SEPTEMBER 8

A retail theft was reported at 2:42 p.m. in the 200 block of South Weber Road. An unknown person took two shirts, a tie and belt with a total value of $87.97 from the business.

SEPTEMBER 9

Victoria Wulfers, 34, of Romeoville, was arrested at 10:21 a.m. in the 400 block of South Weber on two counts of retail theft.

Camile Araiza, 47, of Romeoville, was arrested at 10:09 p.m. in the area of Romeo Road and Route 53 for DUI and disobeying traffic signal.

SEPTEMBER 10

Victor Velasco, 32, of Romeoville, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. in the 200 block of Murphy Dr., for public fighting.

Angel Rivera, 45, of Romeoville, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. in the 200 block of Murphy Dr., for public fighting.

Benjamin Bailey, 27, of Joliet, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. in the area of Romeo Road and Heritage Parkway for DUI, no insurance, speeding 35+ over limit and illegal transportation of alcohol.

SEPTEMBER 11

Nakeya Narine, 37, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. in the area of Weber and Lakewood Falls for DUI and improper lane usage.

Jesse Soto, 26, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Normantown Road for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield and avoiding traffic control device.

SEPTEMBER 12

Princeton Harvey, 34, of Chicago, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Romeo Road for driving with a suspended driver’s license, no insurance and an in-state warrant.

SEPTEMBER 13

Ramon Valdivia, 26, of Penitas, Tex., was arrested at 6:42 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Romeo Road for no valid driver’s license and avoiding traffic control device.

Anthony Qualls, 27, of Plainfield, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Normantown for driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to yield to avoid accident and an in-state warrant.

Jimmie Green, 38, of Chicago, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. in the area of Honeysuckle and Wesglen for driving with a revoked driver’s license and disobeying traffic sign.

SEPTEMBER 14

Amalie Wessling, 19, of Channahon, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. in the area of Weber and I-55 for driving with a suspended driver’s license and unsafe equipment.

Willie Cantrell, 35, of 10155 S. Wentworth, Chicago, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. in the 1000 block of Crossroads for disorderly conduct.

SEPTEMBER 15

Citlali Martinez-Ortiz, 36, of Woodridge, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Airport for no valid driver’s license and improper lighting.

SEPTEMBER 16

Armando Ramirez, 48, of Romeoville, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. in the 900 block of Ontario for in-state warrant, driving with a revoked driver’s license and improper backing.

Byron Colon-Maldonado, 20, of Romeoville, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. in the area of Essex and Normantown for driving with a suspended driver’s license, no insurance, disobeying traffic sign and improper use of registration.

SEPTEMBER 16

Norma Cortes, 26, of 1018 Hacker Ave., Joliet, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Normantown for DUI, no valid driver’s license, illegal use of cell phone, failure to secure children in child restraint and child endangerment.

SEPTEMBER 17

Norma Rojas-Montiel, 50, of Joliet, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Normantown for illegal transportation of alcohol, aggravated battery to police officer and obstruction.

Miguel Obscura, 25, of Lockport, was arrested at 7:46 a.m. in the 200 block of Williamsburg for aggravated battery to a police officer and trespassing.

Richard Villegas, 30, of 4940 S. Winchester Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. in the area of Windham Parkway and Weber Road for driving with a suspended driver’s license and expired registration.

A residential burglary was reported at 12:02 p.m. in the 900 block of Princeton. Suspect(s) entered through an open garage door and took softball equipment from the garage.

A motor vehicle theft was reported at 4:56 p.m. in the 300 block Martingale. Suspect(s) took a minivan van that was parked in the driveway of the residence.

Clemencio Pardo, 50, of Romeoville, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. in the 1300 block of Airport for retail theft.

Marlena Schmelter, 25, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Hemlock for DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding, disobeying traffic control device, no insurance, failure to wear seat belt, battery, child endangerment and child neglect.

Demarcus Bell, 33, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Hemlock for two in-state warrants.

SEPTEMBER 18

Teddy Rouse, 41, of Romeoville, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Healy for driving with a revoked driver’s license and improper lane usage.

SEPTEMBER 19

Xochilt Plascencia-Correa, 20, of Chicago, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. in the area of Normantown and Center for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and speeding.

SEPTEMBER 21

India McCain, 27, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 2:39 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and University Parkway for no valid driver’s license, no rear registration light and an in-state warrant.