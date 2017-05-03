Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Blotterh: March 25-April 17

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOLINGBROOK

APRIL 12

Officers were called to a business on the 600 block of E. Boughton Road for the report of a theft. A wallet and credit cards were removed from a purse in an employee area. Several purchases were made with the credit cards at nearby stores. Between 7-9 pm. Loss valued at $2,200.

Michael Medeiros, 22, 4 Vermont Cir., was charged with an in-state warrant at 10:34 p.m. at his residence.

APRIL 13

Jason July, 31, of Bolingbrook, was charged with domestic battery, criminal damage to property and unlawful use of a weapon, following a call to the residence for a domestic disturbance at 9:10 pm.

Ashton Driver, 24, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, speeding and expired registration, following a traffic stop on the 300 block of Ruth Cir. at 1:53 pm.

Several pairs of designer sunglasses and watches were taken from a locked bedroom. The door had been kicked in between 4 a.m. – 4pm. Loss valued at $3500.

Officers were called to Kohl’s, 1138 W. Boughton Road, for the report of a retail theft. Unknown subject concealed several pairs of sports shorts and exited the store without rendering payment at 6:45 pm. Loss valued at $48.

APRIL 14

Salatiel Velazquez, 41, of Chicago, was charged with theft on the 500 block of W. Crossroads Pkwy at 6:06 p.m. Loss valued at $2500.

Cezanne Torres, 30, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a patrol stop on the 100 block of Nutwood Ct. at 9:26 pm.

APRIL 15

Cash was taken from an unlocked vehicle parked on the 100 block of Mayfield Drive sometime overnight. Loss valued at $7.

Officers responded to Kohl’s, 1138 W. Boughton Road, for the report of a retail theft. The suspect concealed a pair of headphones and exited the store at 12:05 pm. without rendering payment. Loss valued at $175.

Officers responded to Meijer, 225 N. Weber Road, for the report of a retail theft. Suspect concealed several items in a backpack, exited the store at 4:07 p.m. and ran from store security. Loss valued at $90.

Officers were called to a residence on the 1400 block of Mesa Drive for the report of a residential burglary. The front door and a window were found open. A TV, game system and three pairs of shoes were taken between 11:20 a.m.–5 pm. Loss valued at $800.

APRIL 16

A cell phone was taken from a table at a park on the 100 block of Winston Drive between 6-6:15 pm. Loss valued at $750.

Roberto Morales, 29, of Aurora, was charged with speeding, failure to signal, and two counts of DUI, following a traffic stop at Boughton and Weber raods at 11:09 p.m.

Jonathan Biniecki, 19, of Oswego, was charged with drag racing, following at traffic stop at Glenside Dr and Sapphire Drive at 10:27 p.m.

Officers were called to the area of Jennifer Lane, Commonwealth Drive, Bothwell Circle and Towner Drive for several vehicles rummaged through overnight. A stereo, wallet, skill saw, various hand tools and GPS were taken. A 2010 Silverado truck was also taken from a driveway on the 1000 block of Jenifer Lane.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Juniper Lane for the report of a domestic battery. The unwanted subject entered the residence at 4:50 a.m., pulled the victim by the hair down a set of stairs, punched several victims in the face and fled the residence trying to crash a vehicle into a victim.

APRIL 17

Stephen Autry, 61, of Bolingbrook, was charged with failure to report an accident and hit and run, following a traffic stop at Bolingbrook Drive and Boughton Road at 9:35 p.m.

Jacqueline Newman, 28, of Blue Island, was charged with retail theft from Target, 1188 W. Boughton Road, at 3:26 p.m.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Robinhood Way for the report of a residential burglary. Miscellaneous loose charge was taken sometime overnight. Loss valued at $500.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Lee Lane for the report of a residential burglary. The homeowner woke up to a noise and discovered an unknown subject in the kitchen. Suspect fled through an open window at 10:45 p.m.

ROMEOVILLE

MARCH 25

Edgar Jasso, 33, of Aurora, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. in the 300 block of North Independence for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of crash, failure to give information, failure to notify police, improper use of registration, expired registration, no insurance and illegal squealing of tires.

MARCH 27

Maria Salgado, 37, of Lockport, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Mikan for driving with a suspended license, no insurance and failure to yield.

A theft over $500 and a criminal damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Anton Drive at 10:21 a.m. Suspects damaged a fence and took numerous tires valued at a total of $25,591.68 from the business.

MARCH 31

A theft under $500 was reported in the 700 block of Delta at 1:58 p.m. Suspects took a delivered package from outside the residence. The package contained a party tent valued at $129.99.

Anson Babb, 40, of 603 Nelson Ave., Romeoville, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. in the 600 block of Nelson for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

APRIL 2

Mario Romero, 28, of Melrose Park, was arrested at 1:58 a.m. in the area of Budler and Summerfield for DUI, no insurance and disobey stop sign.

Ingrid Lucas-Davis, 36, of Joliet, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber for retail theft.

Jovante Robinson, 32, of Joliet, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber for retail theft.

APRIL 3

Armando Romero, 28, of Crest Hill, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. in the 2200 block of Park Rose, Crest Hill for failing to register address as sex offender and residing in a prohibited area.

APRIL 4

Nancy Gonzalez-Cruz, 32, of Romeoville, was arrested at 7:38 a.m. in the area of Weber and Grand for no valid driver’s license.

Jacek Kuczynski, 20, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tilson Lane for an in-state warrant.

APRIL 5

Xavier Marquez, 22, of Romeoville, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. in the area of Independence and McKool for possession of cannabis and delivery of cannabis.

Devin White, 22, of Plainfield, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. near Independence and McKool for driving with a suspended license and no rear registration light.

A criminal damage to property was reported in the 400 block of Walden Court at 1:21 p.m. Suspects punctured a garage door panel at the residence causing an estimated $100 in damage.

Thomas Watson, 67, of Romeoville, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. near Dalhart and Beacon for driving with a suspended license, speeding, no insurance and failure to notify address change.

Destiny Helms, 19, of Plainfield, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Raneisha Pickens, 18, of Joliet, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 200 block of Highpoint Drive at 10:29 p.m.. Suspects took a vehicle valued at $39,000 from the common parking area.

APRIL 6

A retail theft was reported in the 400 block of South Weber Road at 5:41 p.m. An unknown person took three pairs of headphones and a pair of Bluetooth speakers with a total value of $259.01 from the business.

Azahel Acosta, 30, of Chicago, was arrested at 7:26 a.m. in the area of Marquette and Naperville for no valid driver’s license and disobey traffic sign.

A theft under $500 was reported in the 700 block of Geneva at 6:25 p.m. Suspects took a delivered package from outside the residence. The package contained a wallet valued at $44.20.

APRIL 7

Yasmin Aguilar, 26, of Joliet, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. in the area of Romeo Road and New Avenue for driving with a suspended license, no insurance, too fast for conditions and an in-state warrant.

Jeffrey Aikin, 39, of Romeoville, was arrested at at 8:23 p.m. in the 200 block of West Normantown for two in-state warrants.

APRIL 8

Chastity Pounds, 21, of Wheaton, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and speeding.

Geovani Noa, 45, of Cicero, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

Jessie Gray, 32, of Joliet, was arrested APRIL 8 at 5:46 p.m. in the area of Weber and Creekside for driving with a suspended license.

Jose Hernandez, 21, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. in the 700 block of Echo for obstructing an officer.

Eddie Soto, 26, of Romeoville, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. in the 700 block of Echo for possession of cannabis and delivery/manufacture of cannabis.

APRIL 9

Christopher Ford, 39, of Romeoville, was arrested at 9:01 a.m. near Weber and Romeo roads for driving with a suspended license, no insurance and speeding.

APRIL 10

A criminal defacement of property was reported in the 300 block of Richmond Drive at 7:40 a.m. Suspects spray painted the sidewalk and side of the residence doing an estimated $100 in damage.

APRIL 11

Kanard Waters, 29, of Joliet, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. in the area of Joliet and Bluff roads for driving with a suspended license, expired registration and in-state warrant.

APRIL 12

Darnell Hardy, 22, of Chicago, was arrested at 10:59 a.m. near Taylor and Southcreek for no valid driver’s license and failure to yield.