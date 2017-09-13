Bolingbrook celebrates 52nd Pathways Parade

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Parade-goers lined the streets of Bolingbrook to catch the 52nd Annual Pathways Parade, celebrating Bolingbrook’s diversity with the theme, “It’s a Small World.”

Nearly a hundred community organizations walked the parade route showing their pride the community, their organization and each other.

Grand Marshall Ed Schroeder of the Rocket Ice Skating Rink lead the parade; along with Peggie McMillan, Female Citizen of the Year; Calvin Quarles, Male Citizen of the Year, and the Spindels, the Family of the Year.