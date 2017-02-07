Bolingbrook celebrating Black History Month Feb. 11

By Laura Katauskas | Staff Reporter

To promote diversity and unity, the Bolingbrook community is coming together once again to celebrate Black History Month.

With a line up of talent from various speakers and artists, including 2017 Award recipient Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., who will be honored, the 19th annual Community Wide Black History Celebration is Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Bolingbrook High School Auditorium, 365 Raider Way.

The free public event is hosted by the Bolingbrook’s Black History Awareness Club, and sponsored by the Valley View School District 365U, the Village of Bolingbrook, the Bolingbrook Arts Council, the Fountaindale Public Library and a host of local businesses.

According to the group, the event is held annually during Black History Month, and is geared to all residents regardless of race and origin to assist in building bridges of tolerance and understanding.

Founder of the club, Janice Haywood said, “We have proudly reached the local communities for 19 years. This event connects the community with organizations and businesses by providing information that will increase awareness and understanding of African American Heritage.”

Event organizer and founding member of the club, Bernard Winston explains that Black History Month is one month of the year that has been set aside so all Americans can honor the past of people who were brought to this country in political bondage.

“It is an important period when the younger generation can take time to sit and listen to their elders share heartfelt moments of their own experience and struggles when they were young,” said Winston. “It is a time when we all can cry together over all souls that died during the passage to this country on slave ships. It is a time when we can cry about many of the laws and societal rules that this country has adopted that continues to hold us in bondage even without the chains.”

This year’s theme for the event is “Unity in the Community,” with Master of Ceremony Morgan Tuck, a BHS Alumni and WNBA player for the Connecticut Sun.

“It also imperative to make sure that my family, my kids and my community to know that Black History Month is a time when people of African ancestry can come together in memory of our rich past that has largely been hidden from us,” said Winston. “It is a time when we are given the opportunity to learn about many of our contributions and accomplishments which have historically been taken for granted.”

Darryl Van Leer will be performing his “emotionally riveting” one-man show, a vivid portrayal of some of history’s most important and influential African American figures such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Thurgood Marshall.

In addition, honor roll students are introduced from VVSD middle schools and for the second year, scholarships will be given out to seniors attending BHS who have been accepted to college.

For more information call, 630-783-8292 or email historyawarenessclub@yahoo.com.