Bolingbrook celebrating Filipino culture June 10

By Laura Katauskas Staff Reporter

Thousands are expected to turn out for a festival celebrating and uniting area Filipino American communities in Bolingbrook this weekend.

Piyesta Pinoy returns for its fourth annual extravaganza featuring 11 hours of entertainment, food, music, arts and crafts, vendors, kids activities and more.

According to organizers, Piyesta Pinoy aims to provide a special forum for artists, vendors and performers to share their crafts, works and talents in promoting the Filipino American arts, music, cuisine and cultural heritage. The sense of community hopes to unite the Filipino American communities in and around the greater Chicago area fostering collaboration amongst different groups, organizations, clubs, businesses and individuals.

The festival was originally held at Navy Pier but only allowed for about 1,000 people. Hoping to extend the event to the suburbs, organizers said when Bolingbrook officials offered the space, the venue was the perfect place. By it’s second year, festival population nearly doubled. Last year, close to 8,000 people were in attendance.

The free event is presented by the Philippine American Cultural Foundation and the village of Bolingbrook and kicks off with a 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. June 10; the festival opens at 11 a.m. with a parade of costumes at 11:30 a.m. and continues throughout the day and evening until 10 p.m.

The festival will feature cultural music and dances on the main stage of the Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center, 375 Briarcliff Road, including a variety of performances. Food cooking demonstrations, cultural workshops, relays and games will all be part of the festivities.

Visit www.piyestapinoy.org for more information and schedule of events.