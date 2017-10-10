Bolingbrook departments turn out to encourage Builta Walk & Bike to School day

On Friday, October 5 Bolingbrook’s finest came out to support Builta Elementary’s “Walk & Bike to School” event, sponsored by Builta’s PTA. Community leaders such as Mayor Roger Claar, Bolingbrook Fire Department Battalion Chiefs Ross and Banda and their fire/EMT units, Bolingbrook Police Commander Hess and his policer officers, Public Safety Director Tom Ross, and Principal Stephens and her teachers/staff braved the rainy weather to celebrate the health and social benefits of walking and biking to school. The community volunteers held up colorful signs, gave

high-fives and encouraging comments, and provided sunny smiles and cheer at various intersections near Builta. More than 5,200 events across the country celebrated the benefits and fun of walking to school during October, which is Walk to School Month.

The Builta PTA thanks the community for volunteering to make Builta’s inaugural “Walk & Bike to School” event possible and to the students for starting their day off on the right foot.