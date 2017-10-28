Bolingbrook falls to Warren, looks to build off young quarterback

By Chris Vavra

For the Bugle

Bolingbrook’s football season came to an abrupt end Friday with a 28-14 home loss to Warren in the first round of the IHSA Class 8A playoffs.

The loss, while an upset in terms of the brackets, wasn’t all that shocking given that the Raiders (7-3) were playing without senior starting quarterback Anthony Vespo, who fractured his leg in the regular season finale against Lincoln-Way East.

So freshman quarterback Samuel Johnson got the call to take snaps under center. It was a big ask for such a young kid, and while there were glimpses of talent and speed, he wasn’t able to get past a very tough Blue Devils (7-3) defense in a frigid battle.

“He (Johnson) is a very gifted kid and he’s going to be a great quarterback,” Raiders’ coach John Ivlow said. “Maybe we could have whittled down the package for him and simplified things, but he did a pretty good job under the circumstances.”

The Raiders’ offense was out of sync for much of the first half. Illegal formations, two interceptions and a fumble put the Raiders in a deep 21-0 halftime hole they could not get out of.

“We made more mistakes on offense with the ball handling tonight than we did all season. You can’t expect to win that way,” Ivlow said. “Our offense didn’t have the right cadence. I’m not sure if it was the cold or if we missed something, but it wasn’t our best effort.”

Johnson’s inexperience and the offense’s overall struggles to get any momentum stifled any potential rallies of their own. The offense had only one first down in the first half.

“You take out the biggest piece of your offense and you bring in someone new in just five days, that’s not easy,” Ivlow said. “And the offense isn’t built around him. And we got down so early.”

To their credit, the Raiders mounted a small comeback of their own in the second half. The defense, playing with their backs to the wall most of the night, kept the game from spiraling out of control and prevented the Blue Devils’ offense from running the score up. The offense got a needed boost as well with a pair of long touchdown runs by junior running back Quentin Pringle.

“He’s a great runner and he’s had some big games for us,” Ivlow said. “Very quick and very talented.”

Pringle’s biggest game of the season was a 421-yard performance against Bradley-Bourbonnais in the regular season. He had nine carries for 190 yards in the loss to the Blue Devils, with 170 of them coming on his 87- and 83-yard rushing touchdowns to keep the Raiders within striking distance.

While it wasn’t to be, Ivlow will have plenty of experienced players on his roster in the 2018 season to back up Johnson, who will likely be under center full-time for the Raiders. His first start as a high schooler was a trial by fire, but also a taste of what a high-level game is like.

The regular season schedule won’t be an easy one for Johnson or the Raiders, but it is something they’re accustomed to. They’re ready for tough teams like Warren after going through the meat grinder that is the Southwest Suburban. With a little better luck—and health—it’s a good bet the Raiders will be right back in the hunt in 2018. All the tools are there.