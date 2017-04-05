Bolingbrook Fire Department receives grants for equipment

Working to keep the safety of the community paramount, the Bolingbrook Fire Department recently pursued and was awarded a life-saving grant.

AAA , The Auto Club Group, has awarded a $7,450 grant to be used to purchase a battery powered Holmatro rescue tool, commonly referred to as The Jaws of Life.

According to the Bolingbrook Fire Department, located at the intersection of I-55 & I-355, and with the industrial corridor of distribution centers on the village’s west side, the Bolingbrook Fire Department serves 76,000 residents and responds to approximately 600 motor vehicle crashes each year.

The majority are minor fender-benders, but some are more serious and require firefighters to use special power tools and equipment like the Jaws of Life to safely extricate the occupants from their vehicles.

“We appreciate the bravery and dedication of our Bolingbrook Firefighters, and are happy to partner with them to help motorists when there is a crash,” said Beth Mosher of the AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The original grant application was written by Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Trnka, a 10-year veteran of the Bolingbrook Fire Department, working out of Station # 4 on West Boughton Road.

“This new tool is battery powered and portable. It does not rely on hydraulics back on the fire engine to operate,” said Trnka. “Since it’s cordless, we’ll be able to maneuver better and get it into tight places.”

In addition, the Bolingbrook Fire Department also recently received a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The grant, valued at $11,690, was used to purchase a Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC), which will be used to detect hot spots in burning buildings, allowing Bolingbrook Firefighters to quickly locate the origins of a fire.

“Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is truly the heart of Firehouse Subs. The Foundation is part of our culture and we’re proud to support it,” said Firehouse Subs franchisee, Omar Shaker. “It takes a certain type of individual who will put their life on the line to protect others. We want to be sure they have the education needed to prepare them for emergencies.”

