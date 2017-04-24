Bolingbrook man arrested for child pornography, sexual contact with 17-year-old male

Federal authorities have arrested a Bolingbrook man for allegedly using social media to entice an underage boy to produce sexually explicit images and engage in sex acts with him.

Ronald Gobenciong, 44, posed online as three separate individuals – an escort, an escort’s manager, and a client – in order to recruit and entice the underage male to produce pornographic images and engage in sexual relations with him, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in federal court in Chicago. As part of online and text communications with the youth, Gobenciong requested and received pornographic photos and at least one video of the male, whom Gobenciong knew was only 17 years old at the time, the complaint states. In February, Gobenciong engaged in sexual acts with the youth at a hotel in Burr Ridge, for which he gave him money, the complaint states. Gobenciong later threatened to distribute the pornographic images unless the youth continued to have sex with him, according to the complaint.

Gobenciong, also known as “David Marco,” “Steve John,” and “Joe,” was arrested on Thursday. The complaint charges him with one count of producing child pornography. A detention hearing is scheduled for today, April 24 at 3 p.m., before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez in Chicago.

The complaint was announced by Joel R. Levin, ccting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Michael J. Anderson, Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart. Valuable assistance was provided by the Child Exploitation Unit of the Cook County Sheriff’s Police and the Bolingbrook Police Department.

The public is reminded that a complaint is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric S. Pruitt.

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.