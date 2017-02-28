Bolingbrook organization works to support immigrants

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

With tensions running high and concern elevating with new federal enforcement measures, the Southwest Suburban Immigrant Project, an established organization in Bolingbrook is set to help inform and protect its immigrant community.

The SSIP have been reaching out to immigrants across the southwestern suburbs who they say are living in fear as raids and deportations are spreading.

“Many immigrants and refugees in our community are living with fear because of the divisive rhetoric and actions from the Trump administration,” said Executive Director of SSIP Jose Vera. “The fear of mass deportations and raids looms over the daily lives of members from our community. The Muslim ban has been stopped by the courts, but a new one is going to roll out sometime this week. Putting families at risk of being separated. Today, Trump will deliver a speech in front of Congress, and people are afraid it will be again to announce more restrictive immigration proposals and building a wall, that does nothing but create divisiveness in our community.”

In partnership with its faith community, the group encouraged a Suburban Interfaith Unity Vigil Tuesday night, Feb. 28, at the Bolingbrook Town Center, in hopes to promote its community to be a safe space, calling on Bolingbrook leaders to take a stand for immigrants and refugees, a move the village had yet to do prior.

Vera said the purpose of the Unity Vigil is to bring the community together.

“It serves as an opportunity to let the Mayor (Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar) know that divisiveness and hateful rhetoric have no space in Bolingbrook. We can no longer ignore the close relationship between Mayor Claar and Trump, and the support our Mayor has given to Trump. There is a difference between personal politics and being a Mayor of a very diverse community. We want Bolingbrook to become a welcoming village, and this unity vigil is a first step to show the strong support from all of our community. The message of the vigil is #NoHate #NoFear Immigrants and Refugees are welcome here!”

The SSIP is working to let immigrants know that the first step to getting help is talking to someone in the community and recognizing that they are not alone. In addition, community education is vital and Vera said the group is trying to let people know that no matter their immigration status, they have rights.

SSIP periodically hosts community meetings and “Know Your Rights/Conozca Sus Derechos” trainings. The next “Know Your Rights” session will be held at 7 p.m. March 20, at the Fountaindale Public Library, 300 Briarcliff Road.

The group also is encouraging people that are green card holders and eligible to become U.S. citizens, to do so. The group will be hosting citizenship classes out of the Bolingbrook, Woodridge, and Crest Hill Libraries.

In addition, local churches, New Life Lutheran Church Bolingbrook, St. Dominic’s Church in Bolingbrook and St. Andrew the Apostle in Romeoville are supporting the SSIP, informing their congregation of the the vigil and the work of SSIP and the parent mentor groups at Independence Elementary School brought the community together for a family night to discuss concerns.

For more information, contact the SSIP at 630-296-6755 or email info@ssipchicago.org or contact Family Support Network Hotline, 1-855-HELP-MY-Family 1-855-435-7693