Bolingbrook Park District hosts job fair for part-time positions March 14

Bolingbrook Park District will host its first annual part-time job fair on Tuesday, March 14 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Ashbury’s at Boughton Ridge, 335 E. Boughton Rd.). Jobs range from custodial positions to Pelican Harbor Aquatic Park swim lesson instructors. Below is the full list of job opportunities:

Custodian

Building Attendant

Park Maintenance Grounds Workers

Customer Care Representative

Special Recreation (LCSRA):

Day Camp Counselors

Inclusion Aids

Program Staff

Day Camp Counselor

Hidden Oaks Nature Center:

Bait Shop Attendant

Nature Camp Counselor

Dance Instructors

Gymnastics Instructor/Coach

Cheer Instructor/Coach

Ninja Zone Instructor

Pelican Harbor Aquatic Park:

Park Attendants

Lifeguards

Admission Attendant

Concession Attendant

Swim Lesson Instructors

Assistant Swim Coach

Custodian

Lifestyles Fitness:

Personal Trainers

Fitness Instructors

Aqua Fitness Instructor

Special Event Staff

The Bolingbrook Park District is a public park and recreation agency located in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The Bolingbrook Park District operates two community centers, an indoor/outdoor aquatic park, golf course, banquet hall and restaurant, two fitness centers, two outdoor skate parks, a sports complex, nature center and conservation area, and 48 parks along with their many playgrounds, picnic shelters and over 1087 acres of land.