Bolingbrook Park District hosts job fair for part-time positions March 14

Bolingbrook Park District will host its first annual part-time job fair on Tuesday, March 14 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Ashbury’s at Boughton Ridge, 335 E. Boughton Rd.). Jobs range from custodial positions to Pelican Harbor Aquatic Park swim lesson instructors. Below is the full list of job opportunities:
Custodian
Building Attendant
Park Maintenance Grounds Workers
Customer Care Representative

Special Recreation (LCSRA):
Day Camp Counselors
Inclusion Aids
Program Staff

Day Camp Counselor

Hidden Oaks Nature Center:
Bait Shop Attendant
Nature Camp Counselor

Dance Instructors
Gymnastics Instructor/Coach
Cheer Instructor/Coach
Ninja Zone Instructor

Pelican Harbor Aquatic Park:
Park Attendants
Lifeguards
Admission Attendant
Concession Attendant
Swim Lesson Instructors
Assistant Swim Coach
Custodian

Lifestyles Fitness:
Personal Trainers
Fitness Instructors
Aqua Fitness Instructor

Special Event Staff

The Bolingbrook Park District is a public park and recreation agency located in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The Bolingbrook Park District operates two community centers, an indoor/outdoor aquatic park, golf course, banquet hall and restaurant, two fitness centers, two outdoor skate parks, a sports complex, nature center and conservation area, and 48 parks along with their many playgrounds, picnic shelters and over 1087 acres of land.



