Bolingbrook Police Blotter: August 3-9

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AUGUST 3

Lester Franklin, 42, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant and driving on a suspended license, following a traffic stop at Delaware Drive and Pierce Court at 10:36 p.m.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Pinto Drive for the report of a burglary to motor vehicle. An amplifier, speakers, wallet and a console touch screen were taken. Several credit card purchases were made at nearby stores.

Officers were called to Kohl’s, 1138 W. Boughton Road, for the report of a retail theft. Suspect concealed a shirt and socks and exited the store. Loss valued at $32.

AUGUST 5

Abdon Madrigal, 28, of Plainfield, was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed and no insurance, following a traffic stop at Bolingbrook Drive and Lily Cache Lane at 10:32 p.m.

Sergio Hernandez, 28, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop on the 100 block of S. Pinecrest Road at 1:57 a.m.

Officers were called to Target, 1188 W. Boughton Road, for the report of a retail theft. Unknown subject removed several bottles of fragrances and exited through an emergency door without rendering payment at 5:02 p.m. Loss valued at $332.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Plainview Drive for the report of a burglary to motor vehicle. Suspect rummaged through vehicle parked in the driveway and took numerous prescriptions pills sometime overnight.

AUGUST 6

A landscaping brick was thrown through a rear glass door, causing it to shatter, at a residence on the 500 block of Sundance Drive at 1:13 a.m.

A window was broken to a vehicle parked on the 600 block of E. Boughton Road, while the victim was shopping, between 6:15–6:30 p.m.

Marvell Jackson, 18, of Plainfield, was charged with an in-state warrant, no valid driver’s license, traffic sign violation and other traffic offense, following a traffic stop at Winston and Porter drives at 4:10 p.m.

Two juveniles were charged with criminal trespass to state supported property on the 700 block of FalconRidge Way at 4:42 a.m.

Justin Jackson, 28, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant on the 100 block of Commonwealth Drive at 9:40 a.m.

A 17-year-old was charged with two counts of DUI and no valid driver’s license, following a call to the 500 block of Remington Blvd. at 12 p.m.

AUGUST 7

A stereo and sub woofers were taken from a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Seminole Lane between 1-6 a.m.

Officers responded to the 200 block of S. Lindsey Lane for the report of an armed robbery. A juvenile was riding a bike as subject approached displaying a pocket knife and demanded the victim’s wallet. Loss valued at $500.

Numerous DVD’s and CD’s were removed from their cases at the library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road between 8:09 –8:26 p.m. Loss valued at $320.

AUGUST 8

Officers responded to the 300 block of N. Janes Ave. for the report of a residential burglary. Unknown subject removed two TVs, a game system, video games, small safe containing cash and numerous pieces of jewelry between noon–11:45 p.m. Loss valued at $12,000.

An IPad mini was taken from a purse on the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive between 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Loss valued at $400.

AUGUST 9

Charles Bates, 22, of Chicago, was charged with driving on a suspended license, no insurance and illegal use of cell phone while driving, following a traffic stop at Woodcreek Drive and Lily Cache Lane at 4:05 p.m.