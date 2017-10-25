Home / Bolingbrook / Bolingbrook Police Blotter: Oct. 6-11

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook Police Department and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OCTOBER 6

Officers were called to Meijer, 225 N. Weber Rd., for the report of a retail theft. Two unknown subjects removed numerous packages of over the counter medication at 11:32 p.m. Loss valued at $1308.

OCTOBER 7

A wallet and credit cards were removed from a secured locker on the 500 block of N. Janes Ave. between 2-3 pm. Credit cards were used at nearby locations.

Officers were called to a business lot on the 400 block of W. Boughton Rd. for the report of a retail theft. Unknown subject took several packages of hair extensions at 4:35 p.m. and ran from the store. Loss valued at $405.

A 2013 Dodge pick-up was removed a driveway on the 500 block of FalconRidge Way sometime overnight.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Camelot Way for the report of a burglary to motor vehicle. A piece of luggage was taken from the vehicle sometime overnight.

A Dodge Dakota pick-up was taken from a driveway from the 100 Camelot Way sometime overnight.

Prince Barajas, 24, of Plainfield, was charged with DUI and failure to reduce speed, following a traffic stop on the 300 block of S. Bolingbrook Dr. at 2:02 a.m.

OCTOBER 8

Two vehicles were taken from a driveway on the 500 block of Porter Ln. sometime overnight. One vehicle was later recovered in Chicago.

An unknown subject concealed several items in a shopping bag and exited Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Rd., at 9:03 a.m. without rendering payment.

A 2006 Ford F-150 was taken from a parking on Lot E of Beaconridge Dr. sometime overnight

A Toyota Camry was removed from a parking lot on Lot G of Beaconridge Dr. sometime overnight.

Alexander Cooper, 28, of Bolingbrook, was charged with disorderly conduct, following a patrol stop on lot F of Fernwood Dr. at 3 p.m.

OCTOBER 9

Officers responded to Burlington Coat Factory, 257 N. Weber Rd., for the report of a retail theft. Unknown subject took a dress from a shopping cart and ran from the store at 9:06 pm. Loss value at $40.

Andrew Hintt, 27, of Freeport, and Madeline Way, 29, of Hampshire, were charged with retail theft from Menards, 290 N. Bolingbrook Dr., at 12:49 p.m.

Natasha Gums, 41, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant on the 100 block of Enclave Cir. at 4:01 p.m.

Benigno Martinez, 36, of Bolingbrook, was charged with driving too fast for conditions, hit and run and DUI, following a traffic stop at Delaware Dr. and Boughton Rd. at 11:34 p.m.

OCTOBER 10

Rahil Shermohamed, 26, of Bolingbrook, was charged with resisting a peace officer, following a traffic stop on the 200 block of N. Bolingbrook Dr. at 1:07 p.m.

OCTOBER 11

Daniel Arnold, 44, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant at 4:57 pm.

Bryan Belke, 23, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant on the 300 block of W. Briarcliff Rd. at 1:35 p.m.



