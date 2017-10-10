Bolingbrook Police Blotter: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook police department and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SEPTEMBER 28

Officers were called to Kohl’s, 1138 W Boughton Road, for the report of a retail theft. Unknown subject placed numerous Cubs jerseys in a bag, distracted store employee and fled the store at 4:17 p.m. Loss valued at $682.

Several residences on Wagon Wheel Court had graffiti spray-painted on garage doors, sidings and driveways sometime overnight.

A front door to a residence on the 400 block of Sauk Lane was kicked in between Sept. 26-Sept. 28.

SEPTEMBER 29

A 2016 Jeep was taken from a driveway on the 600 block of Maple Trail sometime overnight.

Officers were called to Meijer, 225 N Weber Road, for the report of a retail theft. Two unknown subjects entered the store at 5:21 am, selected numerous packages of allergy medications and exited the store without rendering payment. Loss valued at $1320.

Muhammad Mostafa, 35, of Bolingbrook, was charged with two counts of DUI and improper backing, following a traffic stop at Standish Court and Beaconridge Drive at 5:40 p.m.

Jonathon Brown, 31, of Chicago, was charged with two in-state warrants, following a traffic stop at Schmidt Road and Briarcliff Road at 7:19 p.m.

Adrian Murphy, 34, of Bolingbrook, was charged with improper lighting, driving on a suspended license, unlawful use/possession of weapon by a felon and unlawful possession firearm/ammunition and no firearm owner’s identification card, following a traffic stop at Boughton Road and I-355 at 8:52 p.m.

Jaime Carpio-Ruiz, 54, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant and criminal damage to property, following a patrol stop on the 100 block of Lily Cache Lane at 12:23 p.m.

A 2011 Camry was taken from a driveway on the 1400 block of Schoenherr Avenue sometime overnight. It was later located on Somerfield Drive

Officers were called to the 500 block of Thomas Road, for the report of a burglary to motor vehicle. A wallet was taken and the victim’s credit cards were used at local businesses.

A vehicle parked on the 600 block of Birchwood Drive, was rummaged through sometime overnight. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Recreation Drive for the report of an armed robbery. Unknown subject approached the victim near the park, displayed a gun and took the victim’s wallet at 9:59 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 30

Stephan Fisher, 34, of Bolingbrook, was charged with battery, following an altercation on the 200 block of Edgehill Drive at 2:35 p.m.

Xavier Boateng, 24, of Plainfield, was charged with resisting a peace officer and a pedestrian violation, following a patrol stop at Wedgewood Way and Camelot Way at 5:08 p.m.

OCTOBER 1

Two unknown subjects entered Meijer, 225 N. Weber Road, at 12:36 a.m., placed numerous over the counter medications in shopping baskets and exited the store without rendering payment. Loss valued at $1200.

A wallet was taken while the victim was having lunch at Portillo’s, 134 E. Boughton Road, at 4:30 p.m.

OCTOBER 3

Officers responded to a business on the 700 block of E. Boughton Road for the report of a battery. An employee was inappropriately touched by a guest at 12:24 a.m.

Officers responded to Meijer, 755 E., Boughton Road, for the report of a retail theft. Unknown subject entered the store at 8 a.m. selected numerous package of razor refill blades and exited the store without rendering payment. Loss valued at $931.

A vehicle parked on the 800 block of Remington Blvd. was keyed sometime overnight.

Jarrell Jennings, 29, of Aurora, was charged with an in-state warrant, driving on a suspended license and speeding, following a traffic stop at Hassert Drive and Trails End at 11:30 p.m.

OCTOBER 4

A Bobcat back hoe was removed from a construction site on the 300 block of N. Weber Road between October 3-4.