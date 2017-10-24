Bolingbrook, Romeoville full of Halloween fun for all ages

Safety first, this Halloween. The villages of Bolingbrook and Romeoville set hours for trick or treating: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.

The following Safety Tips are advised for Halloween night:

Turn on your porch light if you want to be visited by trick-or-treaters

Trick-or-Treaters should only visit houses/apartments of people they know

Children should use sidewalks where available and walk, not run, between houses

Use caution when crossing streets and only cross at intersections when clear of traffic

Costumes should be light and bright so they are clearly visible to motorists and it is suggested that trick-or-treaters carry a flashlight

Parents should inspect candy and goodies before allowing children to consume

Motorists should be vigilant and extra alert during trick-or-treat hours

Know which friend(s) your child is traveling with if not accompanied by an adult

The Fire Department advises using battery operated lights not candles to illuminate Jack-O’lanterns to avoid any contact with flammable materials if the pumpkin gets knocked over

Bolingbrook Police and Fire will have additional units on the streets during the posted hours

Bolingbrook

Parkie’s Pumpkin Patch

All ages welcome to come join Parkie in the Bolingbrook Park District’s Floating Pumpkin Patch from 6 to 8 pm Friday, Oct. 27 at the Pelican Harbor Indoor Aquatic Park. Hunt for candy capsules and your perfect pumpkin from a number of sizes and stay after to decorate with foam stickers. Fee is $10; residents $7.

Night of the Living Dead

This Halloween prepare for the most shocking theatrical event of the season, George Romero’s cult classic, NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, live onstage in glorious black & white. Theatre-on-the-Hill Indoors proudly presents Lori Allen Ohm’s monochromatic stage adaptation of the legendary film critics call, “Genre-defining…a national treasure and one the most important horror films of all time.” Performances run weekends October 20 through November 5 with a special Halloween performance October 31 at the Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center, 375 West Briarcliff behind the Town Center.

Professional fight choreographer, Andrew Trygstad of Naperville was recruited to help create the intensity required by the script through meticulously staged violence. “As with all of TOTH productions, we seek our own vision while remaining true to the original work,” says long-time TOTH performer, Cathleen Nettles of Romeoville, and one the actresses playing Barbara. “Much table work was put into exploring the truth behind our characters, both living and undead. But the physicality of the production is what sells it.”

Theatre-on-the-Hill Iindoor performances at 8 pm, Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween and 3 pm Sundays at the Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center, 375 West Briarcliff behind the Town Center.

General Admission Tickets are $17 and $25 for VIP couch seating. Check out theatreonthehill.org or call 630-908-2538.

Boardman Cemetery Open House

The Bolingbrook Historic Preservation Committee and DuPage Township will be hosting an open house of Boardman Cemetery located at Paxon and Royce Roads from 5 to 9 pm Oct. 31.

Romeoville

Halloween Fest

Join the Romeoville Recreation Department and the Romeoville Area Chamber of Commerce from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, Friday, Oct. 27 at Village Park (900 W.Romeo Rd.) for the 2017 Halloween Fest.

Free spine-tingling activities include a trick or treat trail, craft area, moon jumps, pumpkins for the first 400 children, a children’s entertainer, and a frightening costume contest (for ages 2-12 years).

Costumes and Cocktails

Join the 7th Annual Costume Party Fundraiser to be held Nov. 4 at the Highpoint Friendship Center. This 21 and over event includes a costume contest with cash prizes, DJ, heavy appetizers, cocktails, 50/50, raffles and photographer. Tickets are $20 per person (includes cocktails and appetizers.) Tickets can be purchased at the Recreation Center, Village Hall, HighPoint, or DuCap before Nov. 4, or at the door on Nov. 4. All proceeds go to the Youth Outreach Commission scholarship fund.

Pumpkin Pitch 2017: Shred Documents &Catapult Jack-O-Lanterns

Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m.-Noon, Lewis University, 1 University Parkway, Parking Lot “W” South of the main entrance. Will County and Lewis University have partnered to offer the fourth annual Will County collection of pumpkins for recycling. Students, parents, and residents are encouraged to pitch their pumpkins and gourds! Staff from the County will be joined by the Farm Bureau and Univ. of IL Ext office to measure distance and offer prizes! Physics students will be offering a catapult option to add some thrills. Document Destruction will also be offered. Prizes will be given while available to participants – coloring books for all children, and special treats for those pitching or catapulting their pumpkin over 15 feet! Naked Pumpkins Only. No candles, bags or boxes. Limit of five pumpkins per person. Be part of the fun and bring your family or friends to see who can pitch their pumpkin the furthest!