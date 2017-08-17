Bolingbrook, Romeoville kids back in school

Submitted photo Instead of waiting for the first day of school on Wed, August 16 to meet their students in class, the teachers and staff of Independence Elementary visited the homes of students to welcome them to the new school year. The official name of the event was "Hittin' the Streets 2017-18." The teachers delivered pencils and school event calendars to the students.

Back to school

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

An unofficial end to summer came Wednesday as Valley View School District 365u students packed lunches and back packs and headed out to start the new school year.

Approximately 18,000 students in 22 educational facilities in the Valley View School District 365U started school with a full day and School Safety coordinator Leroy Brown released his annual message to parents about keeping their children safe.

He points out Valley View School District 365U is committed to taking safety seriously and aims to continue to provide one of the safest school districts in the country.

“Our safety plan is more than just words. We have a plan that we practice, because we know that practice does not make perfect. Practice creates good habits and we always want to be in the habit of making the right safety decisions for everyone who ever enters any of our schools.

Every stakeholder in Valley View has a responsibility for helping maintain our high level of safety. “ stated Brown. “Our primary defense is the duty for everyone to speak up and tell any of our staff members if they see something that isn’t quite right. Everyone has an obligation to “say something if they see something.”

The district has partnered with both the Bolingbrook and Romeoville Police Departments and the Will County Sheriff to develop a comprehensive security and safety plan. Law enforcement officers visit all schools to have a thorough understanding of the layout of the buildings and the district meets with law enforcement on a regular basis to talk over strategies and continually improve its practices.

Valley View has installed lockdown alarms in every one of its schools. When the alarm is activated, an alert is sent to law enforcement and the entire building that a lockdown has been initiated. Outside, blue lockdown indicator lights are installed at the main and secondary entrances and all corners of each school that will alert anyone coming onto the school grounds that the school is in a hard or soft lockdown. This is especially important if any type of incident occurs during student arrival or dismissal.

All schools have audible alarms on secondary exit doors including main office panels that will alert staff that someone is opening a door. In addition,security cameras are placed near doors to keep an eye who is entering and exiting.

The district also is working with the police to put a camera monitoring system in place that will allow the police department to monitor the schools from their squad cars. Should a threat occur, police will have the advantage of being able to see inside the building, assess any situation that may arise, and then conduct the proper response.

“We take great pride in our safety record in Valley View School District. At the same, we are never complacent because we understand the community is trusting us with what matters most, the safety and security of students,” stated Brown.