Bolingbrook/Romeoville Police Blotter, Dec. 5-20

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
December 14
- Officers were called to Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Rd. for the report of a retail theft. Unknown subjects exited the store with a bag of unpaid merchandise at 8:31 p.m. Loss valued at $500.
December 15
- Officers were called to the 600 block of Maple Trail for the report of a residential burglary. A screen was cut and fresh footprints were discovered. No entry appears to have been made between December 14 to 15.
December 16
- Officers were called to Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Rd., for the report of a retail theft. Two unknown subjects took several bottles of liquor and exited the store without rendering payment at 10:49 a.m. Loss valued at $124.
December 17
- Four tires were slashed to a vehicle parked on the 400 block ok Yorkshire Sq. sometime the previous night.
- Officers were called to the 100 block of Somerset Ln. for the report of a subject exposing himself to a victim in the parking lot at 1:45 p.m.
- Jose Villarreal-Ontiveros, 26, of Plainfield, was charged with two counts of DUI, driving on a suspended license, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to reduce speed, following a traffic stop at Ashbury Ave. and Hadleigh Rd. at 2:45 am.
December 18
Officers were called to a business on the 600 block of E. Boughton Rd. for the report of a theft. A bank deposit was missing money between Dec. 12-18. Loss valued at over $1,000.
December 19
- Patsy Miller, 51, of Glen Carbon, was charged with possession of controlled substance and driving on a suspended license, following a traffic stop at Rt. 53 and Marquette Dr. at 9:28 p.m.
- Daisy Reveles, 20, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Lily Cache Ln. and Quadrangle Dr. at 11:21 p.m.
December 20
- John Kucan, 29, of Bolingbrook, was charged with retail theft from Meijer, 225 N. Weber Rd., at 6:27 p.m.
- A 50” TV was taken from a residence on the 300 block of N. Janes Ave. between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m. (16-7392)
ROMEOVILLE
December 5
- Kelly Laurence, 22, of Lockport, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. in the area of Renwick and Borio for four in-state warrants.
December 8
- Angelo Torres, 21, of Romeoville, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Weber for retail theft, battery and an in-state warrant.
December 9
- A retail theft was reported in the 200 block of West Romeo Road. An unknown person entered the business and took a battery pack valued at $29.99.
- Keyshawn Welch, 18, of Plainfield, was arrested at 10:24 a.m. in the 700 block of Sleepy Hollow for driving while license suspended and expired registration.
December 15
- Larry Curry, 36, of Joliet, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for no valid driver’s license and speeding.
- Timothy Ryan, 18, of Homer Glen, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for speed and illegal possession of alcohol by minor.
- Ronald Veno, 18, of Plainfield, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for illegal possession of alcohol by minor and in-state warrant.
December 16
- Jason Lhotak, 34, of Romeoville, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. in the area of Route and Romeo Road for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug equipment and possession of hypodermic needles.
December 17
- William Graves, 48, of Lockport, arrested at 9 a.m. in the area of Taylor and Troxel for speeding, no insurance, driving while license suspended and an in-state warrant.
- Tamela McKinley, 34, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for no valid driver’s license, speeding and having only one taillight.
December 19
- Joseph Lyles, 33, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. in the area of Weber and Airport roads for driving while license suspended, no insurance, too fast for conditions and in-state warrant.
December 20
- Julieta Olivo-Cortes, 36, of Joliet, was arrested at 3:37 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for no valid driver’s license, speeding and no insurance.
- Ryan Barcas, 34, of Romeoville, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. in the 1000 block of Romeo Road for an in-state warrant.