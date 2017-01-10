Bolingbrook/Romeoville Police Blotter, Dec. 5-20

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

December 14

Officers were called to Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Rd. for the report of a retail theft. Unknown subjects exited the store with a bag of unpaid merchandise at 8:31 p.m. Loss valued at $500.

December 15

Officers were called to the 600 block of Maple Trail for the report of a residential burglary. A screen was cut and fresh footprints were discovered. No entry appears to have been made between December 14 to 15.

December 16

Officers were called to Meijer, 755 E. Boughton Rd., for the report of a retail theft. Two unknown subjects took several bottles of liquor and exited the store without rendering payment at 10:49 a.m. Loss valued at $124.

December 17

Four tires were slashed to a vehicle parked on the 400 block ok Yorkshire Sq. sometime the previous night.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Somerset Ln. for the report of a subject exposing himself to a victim in the parking lot at 1:45 p.m.

Jose Villarreal-Ontiveros, 26, of Plainfield, was charged with two counts of DUI, driving on a suspended license, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to reduce speed, following a traffic stop at Ashbury Ave. and Hadleigh Rd. at 2:45 am.

December 18

Officers were called to a business on the 600 block of E. Boughton Rd. for the report of a theft. A bank deposit was missing money between Dec. 12-18. Loss valued at over $1,000.

December 19

Patsy Miller, 51, of Glen Carbon, was charged with possession of controlled substance and driving on a suspended license, following a traffic stop at Rt. 53 and Marquette Dr. at 9:28 p.m.

Daisy Reveles, 20, of Bolingbrook, was charged with an in-state warrant, following a traffic stop at Lily Cache Ln. and Quadrangle Dr. at 11:21 p.m.

December 20

John Kucan, 29, of Bolingbrook, was charged with retail theft from Meijer, 225 N. Weber Rd., at 6:27 p.m.

A 50” TV was taken from a residence on the 300 block of N. Janes Ave. between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m. (16-7392)

ROMEOVILLE

December 5

Kelly Laurence, 22, of Lockport, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. in the area of Renwick and Borio for four in-state warrants.

December 8

Angelo Torres, 21, of Romeoville, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Weber for retail theft, battery and an in-state warrant.

December 9

A retail theft was reported in the 200 block of West Romeo Road. An unknown person entered the business and took a battery pack valued at $29.99.

Keyshawn Welch, 18, of Plainfield, was arrested at 10:24 a.m. in the 700 block of Sleepy Hollow for driving while license suspended and expired registration.

December 15

Larry Curry, 36, of Joliet, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for no valid driver’s license and speeding.

Timothy Ryan, 18, of Homer Glen, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for speed and illegal possession of alcohol by minor.

Ronald Veno, 18, of Plainfield, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for illegal possession of alcohol by minor and in-state warrant.

December 16

Jason Lhotak, 34, of Romeoville, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. in the area of Route and Romeo Road for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug equipment and possession of hypodermic needles.

December 17

William Graves, 48, of Lockport, arrested at 9 a.m. in the area of Taylor and Troxel for speeding, no insurance, driving while license suspended and an in-state warrant.

Tamela McKinley, 34, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for no valid driver’s license, speeding and having only one taillight.

December 19

Joseph Lyles, 33, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. in the area of Weber and Airport roads for driving while license suspended, no insurance, too fast for conditions and in-state warrant.

December 20