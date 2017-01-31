Bolingbrook’s Acosta, Romeoville’s Hubbs both finish among top IHSA boys bowlers

By Scott Taylor

For the Bugle

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Bolingbrook’s Alex Acosta finished a strong three weeks of bowling by advancing to finals of the IHSA state meet over the weekend at St. Clair Bowl.

The junior finished in 34th place with a 2,537 total, just over 100 pins out of earning All-State honors.

“It would have meant a lot,” Acosta said of making All-State. “I always have next year. It is a learning experience. It is a little disappointing.”

Last year, he took 46th place in the finals, so he was able to improve his finish this year.

“I learned a lot from last year,” Acosta said. “I was more comfortable this year.”

On Saturday Acosta started the day slow with a 165, but he came back to throw a 607 series and added a 647 series in the afternoon.

Acosta made it to finals after shooting a 1,284 Friday, good for 36th place. He was on fire, shooting a 692 in the morning with a 255 game before rolling a 592 in the afternoon.

“It was ok,” Acosta said. “I couldn’t string any strikes together in the last game. I’m happy I advanced. I made more spares than last year.”

In his first appearance at state, Romeoville’s Jacob Hubbs was also able to make it to finals, finishing in 48th place with a 2,474 total.

“I can’t describe how I feel. It feels absolutely amazing,” Hubbs said. “Missing state by a little every year up to this year, this is surreal. I could have probably done a lot of stuff better, but it is what it is. This is the highlight of my career.”

After a 172 start, Hubbs finished the morning with a 255 and 643 series to put himself in position to make a run at All-State honors. But he was unable to break 200 in the afternoon and shot 528.

“After that game I felt really good and thought that the transition was going to go in my favor,” Hubbs said. “Once the lights came on after break, I missed transition somewhere. It is what it is. I just couldn’t catch the transition break.”

Hubbs advanced to the finals after shooting a 1,303, which put him in 32nd place. He shot a 678 in the morning with three 200 games and had a 625 in the afternoon with a 256 game to close.

“It feels good,” Hubbs said Friday. “The lanes got a little weird in the afternoon the first couple games, but I was able to solidify my position with a 256 in the final game. I was able to stay ahead of the transition in the final game. I can’t even describe it right now. I feel like I’m on cloud nine.”