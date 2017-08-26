Book Lovers Day at White Oak Library in Romeoville Aug. 30

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Book lovers unite, the The White Oak Library District is hosting its 5th Annual Book Lovers Day, Wednesday, Aug. 30, featuring sessions with best-selling authors, book signings, and raffle prizes.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. at the White Oak Romeoville Branch, 201 W. Normantown Road, with a preview of exciting new programs the library has to offer. The event is featuring author Amy Brill and her book “The Movement of Stars”, and author Susan Gloss, author of “Vintage.”

Author Amy Brill will give you her insights with a featured presentation from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., including a question and answer session.

Brill will discuss her book, a tale set in 1845, that follows Hannah Gardner Price who has lived all twenty-four years of her life according to the principles of the Nantucket Quaker community in which she was raised,but takes a different path, discovering a comet and thereby winning a gold medal awarded by the King of Denmark, something unheard of for a woman.

Author book signings and raffle drawings will follow. The library district’s Crest Hill and Lockport branches also will be Skyping the activities of the day, expanding the presentation for patrons throughout the entire district.

At 6 p.m., the district will offer a Skyped session at all branches with author Susan Gloss. Her book, “Vintage,” is set in the storefront of Hourglass Vintage in Madison, Wisconsin, where every item in the boutique has a story to tell . . . and so do the women who are drawn there.

The event was made possible with the generous support of the Friends of the White Oak Library District.

Formore information on this program, please contact Outreach Services at the Romeoville Branch at 815-552-4247 outreach@whiteoaklibrary.org or visit whiteoaklibrary.org/