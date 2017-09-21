Bott Park expansion gets stamp of approval from Plainfield board

The Plainfield Park District would like to build a new recreation center at Gregory B. Bott Park. Those plans are on hold, however, until a traffic study is complete along Renwick Road.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

A proposed community center at Bott Park in Plainfield will move forward, following approval from the village board granting a special use permit and approval of the site plan.

On Sept. 18, the board said yes to the Plainfield Park District on their proposal to build a new community center at Bott Park.

The park district expansion was approved in 2016 by voters, who approved the issuance of bonds in the amount of $10.5 million, replacing expiring referendum bonds from 2001. That approval gave the park district the go-ahead to move forward on lighting projects, capital improvements, and the new rec center.

The project includes a 37,579-square foot recreation facility, with a total budget of $7 million.

The site plan includes a total of 106 parking spaces, a dry-bottom storm water retention area, landscaping, and lighting.

The approval came only after some final objections were heard from neighbors in the Renwick Road area, who raised concerns that the already fast-moving traffic situation along Renwick Road could become more crowded and more dangerous when the new facility is built.

“I do still have some serious concerns about this specific location,” said Angie McCormick, a resident who lives along Renwick Road. “The traffic on Renwick continues to be a problem, the speed limit near our house is 30 miles per hour, however, people still go far over that.”

McCormick said even during morning hours when children are waiting for the school bus, cars speed through the area and even pass other cars despite the double yellow line.

“If this plan does go through, I urge the village to put in lighted crosswalks like there are across from the high schools,” McCormick said. “Cars do not stop for people waiting to cross the road to get to the park. It’s extremely frustrating waiting for car after car, and sometimes even municipal vehicles, to cross the road. I did put a call in to the police station, they told me that I had to physically be in the crosswalk for them to legally have to stop. So, basically, I need to play chicken with my life and my children’s lives to make it across the street.”

Director of Planning Jonathan Proulx noted that a traffic study was conducted by the Park District at Bott Park.

“The traffic study looked at analysis looked at both a week day period of peak use, intense use at the park, and also weekend use where there was baseball and softball and soccer,” Proulx said. “I believe the park district and the consultant were strategic and conservative in trying to identify areas of peak times that would be representative of traffic volumes on Renwick Road and utilization of the park.”

The conclusions of the traffic study show that even without the rec center, Renwick Road warrants a right turn lane into the park. The village is currently working on grant funding to improve Renwick Road to three lanes.

“These improvements that are needed today aren’t attributable to the rec center, but based on today’s volumes, which would allow us to incorporate those improvements into the Renwick Road construction plans that are under design now,” Proulx said, adding that those plans should be introduced to the public this fall.

Neighbors also voiced concerns about the appearance of the building. The building is set to be erected using a pre-fab building, but will also qualify for up to $1 million in energy efficient grants. Park District representatives said the outward appearance of the building has not been finalized.

The final vote was not unanimous.

Trustees Cally Larson and Brian Wojowski voted no to the special use permit. Trustees Larson, Wojowski, and Edward O’Rourke all voted no to the site plan, with Mayor Mike Collins casting the tie-breaking yes vote.

The park district hopes to break ground on the new site next year, with a proposed opening date of January 2019.