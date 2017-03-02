Bowling gets a makeover in Romeoville

The former Brunswick Zone located at 735 North Center Boulevard received a $1 million renovation and is reopening as Bowlero Romeoville.

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Calling it a captivating new way to party and play in Will County, Bowlmor AMF spent $1 million to renovate Brunswick Zone XL, now opening its doors as Bowlero Romeoville.

Located at 735 North Center Boulevard, the totally redesigned venue features 48 lanes of blacklight bowling, sleek laneside loungers, and high-definition video walls that broadcast everything from rock concerts and sporting events to classic family films.

“Bowlero is a fresh, modern spin to the traditional bowling experience. It’s more interactive, the design is modern and updated, and incorporates an inventive new menu that offers an exciting alternative to traditional bowling alley food–think two-foot long hot dogs, pizza cupcakes and pizza cakes, and even a five-pound Behemoth Burger,” said Julia Skobeleva, regional marketing manager for Bowlmor AMF.

A grand opening is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11. At the event, everyone who attends receives a complimentary round of bowling (including shoes), a $5 arcade card, and one laser tag session.

She explains that there has certainly been a shift in how people view bowling nowadays – it’s not an old-school pastime anymore.

“With a new model of bowling that is hip and interactive, we attract guests that are looking for a fun interactive experience. The variety of entertainment from laser tag to arcade games can appeal to a younger and more family-oriented crowd during the day and adults in the evening. It’s a one-stop shop for family, friends and co-workers,” said Skobeleva.

The Romeoville location marks the first such location in Will County and is one of the newest locations for the company.

“Romeoville is a great family community and we wanted to elevate the entertainment options in Will County and create more opportunities for families to spend time together,” said Skobeleva.

The 60,000 square-foot Bowlero Romeoville, offers an interactive arcade with more than 60 games and a laser tag adventure in the center’s state-of-the-art arena. In addition, Bowlero Romeoville also features the innovative fun of BALLIN’—a football-bowling mashup that combines favorite aspects of each sport in one entertaining new game.

From its revamped bar and lounge to its private event rooms and kids’ party areas, the new Bowlero Romeoville boasts a unique retro charm.

Sports fans will find an all-new sports bar, which includes massive flat-screen TVs and an engaging design that invites guests to mix, mingle, and indulge in the venue’s specialty cocktails, like the Mad Mai Tai, Old-School Moscow Mule, or the Dunk Tank—a fishbowl cocktail.

“With these changes, we hope Bowlero will become the ultimate entertainment spot for kids and adult birthday parties, a date night, and corporate events,” said Skobeleva.

Bowlero Romeoville is located at 735 North Center Boulevard and will be open Monday through Thursday starting at 4 p.m., Friday beginning at 1 p.m., and weekends starting at 11 a.m. For lane availability, reservations, or to plan a party or corporate event, please call (630) 378-2695.

For more information on Bowlero Romeoville, please visit bowlero.com.