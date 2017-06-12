Bugle, Enterprise earn top newspaper awards

Voyager Media’s publications, The Enterprise and Bugle newspapers brought home several top awards from the Illinois Press Association’s annual convention. Almost each of our publications placed in the top of their categories and division. Both the advertising and editorial departments were recognized by their peers.

Among the editorial awards, The Enterprise had a Top 4 finish for General Excellence and it took first places in overall Newspaper Design andSingle Page Design. Sports Editor Mark Gregory’s sports features earned the Joliet Bugle a fourth place finish while the Bolingbrook Bugle earned a third place spot. Igor Studenkov of the Niles Bugle took third in Government Beat Reporting while Daniel Smrokowski’s Special Voices column took fourth in Original Column.