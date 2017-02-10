Bulls/Sox Academy hosting President’s Day camps

The Bulls/Sox Academy announces President’s Day Chicago Bulls and White Sox skills camps for Monday, February 20, at 6200 River Bend Drive in Lisle. All camp sessions are open to 5- to 14- year-old boys and girls.

The President’s Day Bulls Basketball Camp will cover all elements of fundamental basketball; including shooting, ball handling, rebounding and defense. After discovering the correct way to play the game, players will get to participate in fun games to put their new skills to the test. The basketball camp will run from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Groups will be divided by age and ability level. The cost of this fun, day-off-from-school program is $55.

The President’s Day White Sox Baseball Camp will cover all things baseball, such as hitting, fielding, throwing, baserunning and sliding. Players will also participate in fun games to show off their new skills. The baseball camp will run from 1-4 p.m. Groups will be divided by age and ability level. The cost of this fun, day-off-from-school program is $55.

The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls President’s Day Combo Camp is the best of both worlds. The combo camp option gives the two-sport athlete the ability to improve their offensive and defensive game in both basketball and baseball. Half of the day will be spent on the basketball courts working on fundamentals while the other half is used to fine-tune baseball skills. This one-day camp will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The cost is only $100 per athlete. The camp will be broken down by age and ability level to ensure proper skill level for everyone. Lunch is not provided; a sack lunch is recommended.

The Bulls/Sox Academy, located in Lisle, Illinois, is owned by the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox. The Academy runs extensive and fun training programs in basketball, baseball, and fastpitch softball for boys and girls from beginner to elite. For more information, please visit www.BullsSoxAcademy.com or call 630-324-8221.