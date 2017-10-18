Camp Fire Illinois Prairie Woods Walk 2.0, Fall Fun Fest at Arboretum Oct. 28

Kesley Van Dahm, of Bolingbrook and the 2017 Miss Illinois MAC Jr. Teen, will appear at the Camp Fire Illinois Prairie (CFIP) Woods Walk 2.0 Fall Fun Fest on Saturday, October 28 at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ticket price is $20 per adult. Youth under age 16 are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Ticket price includes all-day admission to the Arboretum. All proceeds go to supporting programs for local Camp Fire youth.

Van Dahm is a junior at Bolingbrook High School (BHS). She has been competing in pageants since she was seven and is the current Illinois titleholder for her age group. Accolades include NJHS, NHS, and NHSS. She also participates in Theatre on the Hill, BHS theatre, varsity cheer, BHS Madrigals and Sunrise Singers, competitive dance and figure skating. Van Dahm would like to “inspire all young children and adults to be all they can be by learning, growing and contributing.”

The Fall Fun Fest event will also feature the following:

Festive children’s activity tables and floor games

Fortune-telling and story-telling activities by the local theatre group, PriMerry Players

Children’s costume parade and contest. Families need to sign up between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Parade and judging begins at 12:45 pm. Prizes will be awarded.

Camp Fire candy sale

Local celebrity Clarence Norwood, III will appear from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Norwood is a Chicago firefighter and actor from the NBC television show Chicago Fire.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance here or at the CFIP website.

Questions should be directed to the CFIP office at 630-629-5160 or via email at info@campfireusa-illinois.org.

About CFIP: Camp Fire Illinois Prairie serves boys and girls from five to 18 years of age in DuPage, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, Will, and western Cook counties. By providing in-school, after-school, club, camping, and community empowerment programs, we fulfill the Camp Fire mission of building caring, confident youth and future leaders. CFIP programs emphasize the importance of taking responsibility, cultivating leadership skills and making smart, positive choices. We are growing our capacity and our programming. Recent successes include renovations to our Camp Kata Kani, implementation of the evidence-based framework Thrive{ology} into our youth programs to foster a measurable approach to youth development, and development of an evidence-based afterschool program.