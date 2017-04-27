Capital projects on tap for Romeoville

By Laura Katauskas | Staff Reporter

With a capital driven budget for FY2017-2018, Romeoville is tackling a few large projects while maintaining a total balanced budget of $109 million, with no new fees or taxes.

“The key here is that this is a balanced budget with no new taxes and no new borrowing which we haven’t done actually in quite a few years,” said Mayor John Noak. “If you’re able to keep taxes the same for 10 years, that says a lot; a lot of great work by a lot of great people. We have a lot of capital projects going on and we have been very aggressive in getting grants and have seen a lot of corporate partners step up as well. We look forward to another strong year.”

With $23.5 million budgeted for capital improvement, $10.1 million more than last year, the village will be working on the construction of a new Metra station, $3 million for street repairs/resurfacing; construction of Discovery Park improvements at Malibu Bay Park and Hampton Park; a new Animal Control Center; and a new concession stand and restrooms at Deer Crossing Amphitheater.

“This year’s projects will see Romeoville add an important transportation link to downtown Chicago, continue to upgrade our infrastructure, and to expand recreation amenities,” said Noak. “We’ve been fortunate to receive grants for some of these projects, making it possible for us to invest the savings into other projects, in addition to keeping resident taxes low.”

Grant money is up by $3.2 million, helping offset the cost of these projects. Two notable projects using fund balances, the Discovery Park project that will be using fund balances from the real estate transfer tax fund and a $1 million match from the corporate fund for the Metra grant.

Overall the village’s Equalized Assessed Value is up 7 percent, to $1.14 billion. The village’s tax rate has decreased, allowing the village to keep taxes nearly flat for close to a decade. The estimated typical tax bill, $754, for homeowners is less than what it was in 2008 at $755.

In addition, the village reduced the over-time budgets by 9 percent, saving $105,000. The village will be taking over the operation of the athletic center beginning in May; and the transition of the 911 dispatch center to Laraway will occur in late fiscal year 2017-18.

Budget breakdown

GENERAL FUND

REVENUE: $56,047,700

FUND BALANCE: $ 1,000,000

TOTAL REVENUE: $57,047,700

EXPENDITURE: $57,047,700

MOTOR FUEL TAX FUND

REVENUE: $ 1,103,300

FUND BALANCE: $ 61,700

TOTAL REVENUE: $ 1,165,000

EXPENDITURE: $ 1,165,000

LOCAL GAS TAX FUND

REVENUE: $ 1,422,000

FUND BALANCE: $ 217,000

TOTAL REVENUE: $ 1,639,000

EXPENDITURE: $ 1,639,000

RECREATION FUND

REVENUE: $ 5,258,100

EXPENDITURE: $ 5,258,100

RECREATION ATHLETIC & EVENT CENTER FUND

REVENUE: $ 750,000

EXPENDITURE: $ 750,000

RECREATION REAL ESTATE TRANSFR TAX FUND

REVENUE: $ 608,500

FUND BALANCE: $ 3,599,500

TOTAL REVENUE: $ 4,208,000

EXPENDITURE: $ 4,208,000

DEBT SERVICE FUND

REVENUE: $ 6,033,500

EXPENDITURE: $ 6,033,500

2001 A CONSTRUCTION FUND

REVENUE: $ 0

FUND BALANCE: $ 150,000

TOTAL REVENUE: $ 150,000

EXPENDITURE: $ 150,000

DOWNTOWN TIF CONSTRUCTION FUND

REVENUE: $ 2,382,900

FUND BALANCE: $ 1,306,400

TOTAL REVENUE: $ 3,689,300

EXPENDITURE: $ 3,689,300

MARQUETTE TIF CONSTRUCTION FUND

REVENUE: $ 2,716,000

EXPENDITURE: $ 2,716,000

FACILITY CONSTRUCTION FUND

REVENUE: $ 0

FUND BALANCE: $ 1,600,000

TOTAL REVENUE: $ 1,600,000

EXPENDITURE: $ 1,600,000

WATER & SEWER FUND

REVENUE: $18,065,000

FUND BALANCE: $ 2,000,000

TOTAL REVENUE: $20,065,000

EXPENDITURE: $20,065,000

2004 BOND FUND

REVENUE: $ 0

FUND BALANCE: $ 2000,000

TOTAL REVENUE: $ 200,000

EXPENDITURE: $ 200,000

POLICE PENSION FUND

REVENUE: $ 4,386,900

EXPENDITURE: $ 4,386,900

FIRE PENSION FUND

REVENUE: $ 813,500

EXPENDITURE: $ 813,500

ROMEO ROAD TIF

REVENUE: $ 33,000

EXPENDITURE: $ 33,000