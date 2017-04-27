Capital projects on tap for Romeoville

By Laura Katauskas | Staff Reporter
With a capital driven budget for FY2017-2018, Romeoville is tackling a few large projects while maintaining a total balanced budget of $109 million, with no new fees or taxes.
“The key here is that this is a balanced budget with no new taxes and no new borrowing which we haven’t done actually in quite a few years,” said Mayor John Noak. “If you’re able to keep taxes the same for 10 years, that says a lot; a lot of great work by a lot of great people. We have a lot of capital projects going on and we have been very aggressive in getting grants and have seen a lot of corporate partners step up as well. We look forward to another strong year.”
With $23.5 million budgeted for capital improvement, $10.1 million more than last year, the village will be working on the construction of a new Metra station, $3 million for street repairs/resurfacing; construction of Discovery Park improvements at Malibu Bay Park and Hampton Park; a new Animal Control Center; and a new concession stand and restrooms at Deer Crossing Amphitheater.
“This year’s projects will see Romeoville add an important transportation link to downtown Chicago, continue to upgrade our infrastructure, and to expand recreation amenities,” said Noak. “We’ve been fortunate to receive grants for some of these projects, making it possible for us to invest the savings into other projects, in addition to keeping resident taxes low.”
Grant money is up by $3.2 million, helping offset the cost of these projects. Two notable projects using fund balances, the Discovery Park project that will be using fund balances from the real estate transfer tax fund and a $1 million match from the corporate fund for the Metra grant.
Overall the village’s Equalized Assessed Value is up 7 percent, to $1.14 billion. The village’s tax rate has decreased, allowing the village to keep taxes nearly flat for close to a decade. The estimated typical tax bill, $754, for homeowners is less than what it was in 2008 at $755.
In addition, the village reduced the over-time budgets by 9 percent, saving $105,000. The village will be taking over the operation of the athletic center beginning in May; and the transition of the 911 dispatch center to Laraway will occur in late fiscal year 2017-18.
Budget breakdown
GENERAL FUND
REVENUE: $56,047,700
FUND BALANCE: $ 1,000,000
TOTAL REVENUE: $57,047,700
EXPENDITURE: $57,047,700
MOTOR FUEL TAX FUND
REVENUE: $ 1,103,300
FUND BALANCE: $ 61,700
TOTAL REVENUE: $ 1,165,000
EXPENDITURE: $ 1,165,000
LOCAL GAS TAX FUND
REVENUE: $ 1,422,000
FUND BALANCE: $ 217,000
TOTAL REVENUE: $ 1,639,000
EXPENDITURE: $ 1,639,000
RECREATION FUND
REVENUE: $ 5,258,100
EXPENDITURE: $ 5,258,100
RECREATION ATHLETIC & EVENT CENTER FUND
REVENUE: $ 750,000
EXPENDITURE: $ 750,000
RECREATION REAL ESTATE TRANSFR TAX FUND
REVENUE: $ 608,500
FUND BALANCE: $ 3,599,500
TOTAL REVENUE: $ 4,208,000
EXPENDITURE: $ 4,208,000
DEBT SERVICE FUND
REVENUE: $ 6,033,500
EXPENDITURE: $ 6,033,500
2001 A CONSTRUCTION FUND
REVENUE: $ 0
FUND BALANCE: $ 150,000
TOTAL REVENUE: $ 150,000
EXPENDITURE: $ 150,000
DOWNTOWN TIF CONSTRUCTION FUND
REVENUE: $ 2,382,900
FUND BALANCE: $ 1,306,400
TOTAL REVENUE: $ 3,689,300
EXPENDITURE: $ 3,689,300
MARQUETTE TIF CONSTRUCTION FUND
REVENUE: $ 2,716,000
EXPENDITURE: $ 2,716,000
FACILITY CONSTRUCTION FUND
REVENUE: $ 0
FUND BALANCE: $ 1,600,000
TOTAL REVENUE: $ 1,600,000
EXPENDITURE: $ 1,600,000
WATER & SEWER FUND
REVENUE: $18,065,000
FUND BALANCE: $ 2,000,000
TOTAL REVENUE: $20,065,000
EXPENDITURE: $20,065,000
2004 BOND FUND
REVENUE: $ 0
FUND BALANCE: $ 2000,000
TOTAL REVENUE: $ 200,000
EXPENDITURE: $ 200,000
POLICE PENSION FUND
REVENUE: $ 4,386,900
EXPENDITURE: $ 4,386,900
FIRE PENSION FUND
REVENUE: $ 813,500
EXPENDITURE: $ 813,500
ROMEO ROAD TIF
REVENUE: $ 33,000
EXPENDITURE: $ 33,000