CD Cleaners collecting gently used coats for 6th annual “Coats For Kids”

Collecting and cleaning more than 6,000 pre-owned coats in just two weeks is the goal of CD One Price Cleaners’ 6th annual winter coat drive to benefit the Infant Welfare Society. All 34 CD One Price locations in Chicago, the suburbs and Indiana are accepting gently used children, teen and adult winter coats from Oct. 29 through Nov. 12 for donation to the Infant Welfare Society. Coats can be donated 24/7 via CD One’s express drop off windows. CD One will clean all coats, whether wool, down or any other warm material and deliver to Infant Welfare in time for the cold winter season.

Area locations include:

LISLE

1023 Maple Ave.

DARIEN

2425 75th Street Unit B

DOWNERS GROVE

516 W. Ogden Ave.

NILES

5946 W. Touhy Ave.

MORTON GROVE

6949 W. Dempster