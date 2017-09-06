Celebrate Bolingbrook with annual Pathways parade

By Laura Katauskas

The 52nd Annual Pathways Parade 2017 kicks off at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10, where onlookers can enjoy the parade’s theme, “It’s a Small World.”

Nearly 100 community organizations and clubs will participate in the event. The parade route begins at Bolingbrook High School, travels east on Lily Cache, north on Canterbury and ends at Town Center, 375 W. Briarcliff Road where the Path-Fest will be held.

Food and entertainment will be featured including, ARRA, one of the Chicago-area’s largest drawing classic rock cover bands, performing the biggest hits by the biggest bands such as Journey, Boston, Kansas, Rush, Bon Jovi, Styx, Van Halen, Toto, Aerosmith, Triumph and Foreigner.

BARS, the Bolingbrook Amateur Radio Society will also be on hand at the event. Members of BARS use their experience with electronics and communications techniques to provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet.