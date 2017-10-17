Central stays in playoff hunt

By Bob Leach

For the Enterprise

Plainfield Central evened their season record to 4-4 after using a strong second half performance to beat Romeoville in convincing fashion 42-28 and setting themselves up for a potential playoff appearance if they can muster a win against Oswego (7-1) this week in front of their home crowd.

“We didn’t play great in the first half tonight but we made a few adjustments at halftime that paid off for our guys” said Wildcat coach Jon Pereiro after the win.

Romeoville went ahead when senior quarterback Cam Neely found his senior wide receiver Sir Muhammad for a 10-yard score with 4 seconds remaining in the half taking a 21-14 lead into the locker room but the lead was short lived once play resumed.

Neely finished the game with 134 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Wildcat junior quarterback Justin Divelbiss tossed three touchdowns on the night for Central while senior tailback Tom Gustafson scored three times collecting a Divelbiss pass, running for a score and picked up a late 4th quarter Romeoville fumble for a defensive score.

“Our offense really clicked tonight and it seemed like the timing was there when we went to the air” said Divelbiss. “We have a chance to make the playoffs this week in front of our home crowd, we celebrate tonight but have a lot of work to do this week.”

For the Spartans the loss was frustrating.

“We just made too many mistakes down the stretch,” said Neely after the loss. “This is the last time I’ll get to play on this field and I really wanted to go out with a win here but we fell short. All we can do is get ready for next week against Joliet Central and give it our best effort.”

Romeoville fell to 1-7 on the season and will face off against 0-8 Joliet Central on the road Friday night in hopes to finish their season on a positive note.