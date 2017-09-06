Ceremony mark change of Troy Crossroads Elementary to Troy Cronin in Shorewood

Troy Crossroads Elementary School is being renamed Troy Cronin Elementary School in honor of former land donors and educators in the Cronin family.

Troy Crossroads Elementary School will officially become Troy Cronin Elementary School in a rededication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held at the school Wednesday, September 13, at 5:30 p.m.

The Troy Community School District 30-C board of education approved the name change last year to honor the school’s history and heritage.

“We are fortunate throughout our history that our community has strongly supported us in education,” Troy Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl said. “Events like this remind us of the importance of community partnerships.”

“As a school community,” said Principal Jill Howard, “we have developed a new theme that sums up our thoughts about the new school name, Troy Cronin: At the Crossroads of Excellence and Tradition. Our students, staff and families are excited for the new beginning and this connection to our place in history.”

The Cronin family has served education in the area for many years. Early farming homesteaders, their commitment to education in Troy began in 1863 when the John Cronin family donated an acre of farmland for a one-room school house, which was named Cronin School.

Nellie Cronin, granddaughter of John, taught at Cronin School, and another family member, Teresa Cronin, later taught at other Troy schools.

In 1950, Cronin School was closed, and in 1971, Teresa Cronin Elementary School, a larger K-5 school, was built on land just west of the original Cronin School. The building became Troy Junior High School in 1975, then became Troy Crossroads Elementary School in 2001 when Troy Middle School was constructed.

The original one-room Cronin School is currently located at Joliet Junior College, where it has been turned into a living history museum. Descendant John Cronin is one of the curators. Members of the Cronin family will attend the rededication ceremony.

Troy 30-C School Board Vice-President Dr. Cynthia Rasmussen Grabavoy spearheaded the name change last year, and the measure was unanimously approved.

“It is an honor to be able to bring the Cronin name home,” Grabavoy said. “We are grateful to the Cronin family not only for their commitment to education, but also for their service to our community. I am pleased that the Cronin legacy will continue.”

The rededication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 13, at 5:30 p.m. and will include the Troy Fire Protection Honor Guard, musical performances by Cronin fourth grade students, honored guests, refreshments and activities.

The school, located at 210 E. Black Road in Shorewood, educates pre-K through 4th grade students and is one of seven Troy District 30-C schools.

The public is invited to attend the rededication ceremony and may call (815) 577-7314 by September 11 to register.